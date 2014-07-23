KTVA Alaska Puts Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort at Heart of New Media Center to Support Efficient, Scalable Playout

CBS Affiliate Station in Anchorage Builds Flexible, Extensible Centralcasting Model With a Solution of Harmonic Server and Processing Technologies

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- July 22, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that KTVA Alaska, a CBS affiliate owned by Denali Media Holdings, has built a brand-new media center in Anchorage using a broad complement of Harmonic technologies. Engineered, integrated, and installed by Harmonic channel partner TI Broadcast Solutions Group (TIBSG) based in Norcross, Georgia, the facility leverages a solution made of Harmonic's Spectrum ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system, Spectrum MediaDeck(TM) integrated media servers, Electra(TM) 9200 universal multiservice encoders, and ProMedia(R) Carbon file-based transcoders, to enable flexible, efficient centralcasting for three new TV stations, including KTVA.

"We designed our new facility as a lightweight and flexible media center with highly optimized workflows that support maximum flexibility and productivity in managing, sharing, creating, and delivering quality content," said Trent McNelly, director of engineering and operations at KTVA-11. "The Harmonic solution we installed is critical to meeting these goals, supplying a versatile yet stable solution for branded channel playout."

"Combining channel branding and master control switching with clip playout on the proven Spectrum server platform, the ChannelPort system provides the reliable playout and flexibility that KTVA requires for its growing media operations," said Kevin Garguilo, vice president of sales for TIBSG. "As the broadcaster's operations continue to grow, Harmonic's scalable Spectrum server and playout systems will make it easy and cost-effective to launch additional services."

Possessing powerful channel-in-a-box capabilities, the high-density ChannelPort system enables the keying of multilayer graphics and dynamic text over playback or live video to produce rich on-air looks. The Harmonic solution also boasts support for a broad range of automation systems, and KTVA is using it in conjunction with its existing automation system. Because ChannelPort modules fit seamlessly into new or existing Spectrum(TM) media server systems and can be added incrementally at a very competitive price, KTVA is positioned to extend its channel lineup smoothly and with confidence.

The Electra 9200 multichannel, multiservice encoder enables KTVA to efficiently encode and stat mux both SD and HD MPEG-2 services, while maintaining upgradability to MPEG-4 AVC if needed. The ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoding solution complements the Electra encoder by facilitating the conversion of media to a massive array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats. Together these Harmonic solutions allow KTVA to realize high performance in processing media for virtually any outlet or platform.

"Harmonic server and processing technologies such as the Spectrum server family, Electra family, and ProMedia software suite have long set the standard in broadcast applications. The ChannelPort playout system enhances this solution to assure robust performance and functionality with industry-leading density, power consumption, and deployment flexibility," said Val Reynolds, regional sales manager at Harmonic. "Because ChannelPort enables playout of high-quality broadcast content with the utmost efficiency, KTVA is among a quickly growing number of broadcasters and networks that rely on this solution to take premium content to air across expanding channel lineups."

A two-minute "Industry Spotlight" video on KTVA Alaska's integrated channel playout system is available on the Harmonic website at www.harmonicinc.com/content/ktva-alaska-integrated-channel-playout-industry-spotlight.

Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of market-leading solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services in the broadcast, pay-TV and new media environments at stand 1.B20 during IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About TI Broadcast Solutions Group

TI Broadcast Solutions Group is a valuable knowledge base and partner helping broadcast networks, call-letter television stations, and corporate facilities to future-proof their investments in infrastructure and hardware associated with broadcast media and content delivery. Experts in new facility programming and planning, they work with their clients to develop new workflows and outsourcing solutions. Part of Technical Innovation, a technology leader for over 75 years, TIBSG offers a global portfolio and unparalleled expertise.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. The company's production-ready innovation enables content and service providers to efficiently create, prepare, and deliver differentiated services for television and new media video platforms. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

