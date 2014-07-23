GatesAir Accelerates ROI for ISDB-Tb Digital TV Broadcasters

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2014 — At the upcoming SET EXPO 2014 show in Sao Paulo, Brazil, GatesAir, a global leader in over-the-air broadcast solutions for television and radio, will demonstrate how ISDB-Tb DTV broadcasters can reduce long-term costs and accelerate return on investment with its end-to-end ISDB-Tb solutions. GatesAir will showcase its new range of high-efficiency UHF transmitters at Booth A07/B08 from August 25-27, with complete integrated transport solutions to distribute high-quality, multichannel terrestrial and mobile TV services across large networks.

GatesAir TV solutions efficiently leverage wireless over-the-air spectrum for analog and digital broadcasters worldwide, supporting all standards (including ISDB-Tb) while offering the lowest Total Cost of Ownership over the transmitter lifecycle. The company’s complete ISDB-Tb solutions now incorporate next-generation GatesAir Maxiva™ UHF transmitters, with liquid-cooled (ULXT) and air-cooled (UAXT) models covering all power requirements for over-the-air networks. These high-efficiency UHF models feature unique broadband amplifier designs based on the advanced GatesAir PowerSmart 3D architecture, a groundbreaking green transmitter design that minimizes long-term costs through reduced footprint, power consumption, maintenance and cooling requirements.

GatesAir further reduces costs through bandwidth-efficient signal transport across large ISDB-Tb networks, with solutions to compress or packetize signals sent to multiple transmitters via satellite, ASI over IP and other transport methods. Integrated multiplexing solutions subsequently recreate (or “remux”) the over-the-air broadcast transport stream (BTS) within the transmitter, slashing the costs of bandwidth-heavy signal transport across long distances. This competitive differentiator enables GatesAir to offer the most complete, and lowest cost, ISDB-Tb solution for its customers.

“The costs of distributing content across ISDB-Tb network architectures can quickly escalate given the substantial bandwidth associated with ISDB-Tb signals,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir. “Our complete ISDB-Tb over-the-air solutions, including signal transport plus headend and content management solutions from Imagine Communications, ensure that our customers can cost-effectively distribute content across their networks without the mix-and-match complexity of third-party components. This strategy, combined with the long-term energy-efficiency and maintenance benefits of our ISDB-Tb transmitters, equates to the lowest Total Cost of Ownership of any ISDB-Tb over-the-air solution on the market.”

The new Maxiva ULXT liquid-cooled models serve medium-to-high power requirements, while the UAXT air-cooled models address low-to-medium power requirements. Broadband amplifier designs greatly increase power density in both, reducing transmitter footprints and rack space requirements by up to 75 percent. This key competitive differentiator also simplifies maintenance through a customer-friendly design that delivers modularity, lighter weights and fewer parts. Additionally, Maxiva ULXT and UAXT designs enhance energy efficiencies to reduce carbon footprint and lower operating costs, with potential annual power savings exceeding 50 percent.

Beyond operational efficiencies, the unique broadband amplifier design of Maxiva transmitters eliminates bandwidth limitations. This ensures pristine quality signals for multichannel broadcasters, enabling broadcasters to deliver more services for over-the-air viewers, including ISDB-Tb mobile channels. These capabilities additionally enable potential new revenue streams for the broadcaster through new over-the-air opportunities.

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

# # #