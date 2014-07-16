Sonnet Technologies IBC2014 Product Preview

Visit Sonnet Technologies at IBC2014 at Stand 7.G02

Sonnet Technologies at IBC2014:

NEW: RackMac(TM) Pro

At IBC2014, Sonnet will unveil its RackMac(TM) Pro rackmount solution for the new Mac Pro(R) computer. Ideal for IT and transportable rack applications as well as use in the office, the unit supports the rackmount installation of one or two new Mac Pros. The RackMac Pro provides a front panel power switch and USB 3.0 port for each computer, while panel-mounted cables connect each Mac Pro's Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, HDMI, and power ports to ports on the back of the RackMac Pro for convenient external cable connection. The device's heavy-duty steel outer enclosure provides secure mounting and protection for each Mac Pro, with an open-back design that allows for proper airflow and optimal cooling. Only 7 inches tall by 16 inches deep, the 4U RackMac Pro is ideal for use in a wide range of popular mobile racks, carts, and rack cases, as well as in a server room.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies RackMac(TM) Pro

NEW: Thunderbolt(TM) Pro P2 Card Reader

Making its IBC debut, the Thunderbolt Pro P2 Card Reader is the fastest and most cost effective P2 single-slot memory card reader available. Based on 10Gb/s Thunderbolt technology, the device has the ability to ingest footage from individual P2 memory cards at up to 70 MB/s. The Thunderbolt Pro P2 is bus-powered and connects directly to any Mac computer with a Thunderbolt port, or at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain with an included Thunderbolt cable. The device supports all P2 memory cards and frame rates at maximum speed, and also reads micro P2 cards with an optional adapter.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Thunderbolt(TM) Pro P2 Card Reader

xMac(TM) Pro Server

At IBC2014, Sonnet will feature the xMac(TM) Pro Server, its innovative rackmount solution with built-in Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion for the new Mac Pro(R). The xMac Pro Server securely mounts the computer horizontally inside a specially designed 4U modular enclosure, connects three PCIe 2.0 slots via Thunderbolt 2 technology, and provides space to install additional equipment in two 5.25-inch mobile rack bays. By supporting every Thunderbolt-compatible PCIe card available, the xMac Pro Server enables audio-video professionals to use the high-performance PCIe cards they need with the latest Mac Pro, which lacks its own PCIe expansion slots. Through the installation of optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kits into the xMac Pro Server, users may easily connect storage expansion devices such as hard drives and SSDs to the Mac Pro.

Image Caption: Sonnet xMac(TM) Pro Server Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) expansion system and 4U rackmount enclosure for new Mac Pro(R) computers, shown with optional Mobile Rack Device Mounting Kit

xMac(TM) mini Server

Sonnet's award-winning xMac(TM) mini Server mounts a Mac(R) mini inside a specially designed 1U rackmount enclosure and connects two PCIe 2.0 slots via a Thunderbolt port, enabling users to harness the power of full-size pro video capture and processing, digital audio interface, DSP accelerator, FireWire(R), and RAID controller cards. The latest generation xMac mini Server combines the best of the previous models, adds a 75W auxiliary power connector for cards like the AVID HDX and is the quietest model yet.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies xMac(TM) mini Server

Echo(TM) Express Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCI Express(R) Cards (PCIe(R)) Expansion Systems

Sonnet's award-winning and versatile Echo(TM) Express family of Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe expansion chassis facilitates mobile and on-location workflows by enabling any Mac(R) computer equipped with Thunderbolt(TM) 2 or Thunderbolt ports to interface with a wide variety of high-performance PCIe cards, originally designed only for use in desktop computers. Supported cards include a wide range of Thunderbolt-compatible 16Gb and 8Gb Fibre Channel, 10 Gb Ethernet, SAS and SATA host bus adapters, and RAID controller cards. At IBC2014, Sonnet will feature the Echo Express III-D (desktop) and Echo Express III-R (rackmount) chassis, which were the first devices of their kind to ship with 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt 2 interfaces. Both chassis support up to three full-length, full-height, single-width PCIe 2.0 cards with one x16 and two x8 PCIe slots. Also on display will be the Echo Express SE II, a compact and lightweight desktop chassis accommodating two half-length (up to 7.75 inches long), full-height, single-width PCIe expansion cards with space to mount an adjacent daughter card; and the Echo Express SEL, a highly portable and value-priced product that offers full 20 Gb/sec Thunderbolt performance and supports a single low-profile, half-length PCIe expansion card up to 6.6 inches long.

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express III-D With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express III-R With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express SE II With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Image Caption: Sonnet Technologies Echo(TM) Express SEL With Thunderbolt(TM) 2

Company Quote:

"At IBC2014, Sonnet Technologies will demonstrate why our company is rapidly becoming known as the industry leader in Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion solutions for a broad and diverse range of audio-video, broadcast, and postproduction professionals. With solutions such as our Echo Express products, the all-new RackMac Pro, the xMac Pro Server, and the xMac mini Server, we're looking forward to showing attendees how they can get maximum power, speed, and expandability from their Thunderbolt-equipped computers."

-- Greg LaPorte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sonnet Technologies

Company Overview:

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 2-to-PCIe(R) card expansion systems, pro media readers, RAID storage systems, and storage, network, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For nearly 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.