DK-Technologies Steps Up The DK T7 Game At IBC 2014

DK-Technologies has once again upped the functionality of its competitively priced DK T7 audio, loudness and logging meter by adding Loudness Automation, a software update that is free of charge to existing and future DK T7 users. On show at DK-Technologies’ IBC 2014 stand (8.E60), this latest upgrade is based on SMPTE timecode and allows the DK T7 to instantly recalculate the Integrated Loudness value up to four hours back in time. For audio engineers, this exceptionally useful time saving function is a major improvement as it means they no longer have to re-run programme material to hit their Loudness target value. Uffe Kjems, Product Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, says: "Every engineer working with broadcast audio knows that hitting the Loudness measure Bulls Eye can be a very tedious and time consuming process. For this reason, we know they will really appreciate our new Loudness Automation feature because it will save them so much time. Loudness Automation adds yet another cool and practical feature to the DK T7 – and at no additional cost - making it the strongest, most competitive and most affordable Loudness meter on the market today." DK-Technologies has also added USB mouse operation to the Multi touch screen DK T7, allowing for fast and easy on screen access or operation using the HDMI external monitor output. A number of other improvements have also been incorporated, including headphone volume control and more screen setup functions. The DK T7 allows end-users to adapt to virtually any format including 3G SDI I/O. The unit also offers 8 AES/EBU input/output channels, 2ch Analogue input channels, headphone output and HDMI monitor output. At just 20 x 135 x 180 mm (depth, height and width), the DK T7’s compact design allows it to be highly portable and easy to position, while its intuitive multi touch interface makes it very straightforward to use. The meter is currently available in two different models - the DK T7 costing €3495 and the entry level DK T7 Stereo, costing €2895. Both models are available with or without balanced digital AES inputs as well as in 19” rack mountable versions. For a demo and more information please visit DK-Technologies at IBC 2014 (8:E60) or visit www.dk-technologies.com. -ends- About DK-Technologies DK-Technologies develops and produces audio meters, video sync and test signal generators, as well as video waveform monitors. Alongside its worldwide distributor network, DK-Technologies also operates branch offices in Denmark, Germany and USA.