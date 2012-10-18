Streaming Media West 2012

Oct. 30-31

Hyatt Regency Century Plaza

Los Angeles

Haivision Booth 51

Haivision at Streaming Media West 2012:

Haivision offers users a range of Internet streaming and enterprise IP video-distribution solutions that enable the delivery of rich media to global audiences. At Streaming Media West 2012, Haivision will debut its KulaByte(TM) 4.0 live H.264 encoder/transcoder for Linux(R), and HyperStream(TM) its Internet media delivery service that combines the power of cloud-based transcoding on Amazon EC2(TM) with easy connectivity to Akamai(R) SOLA Media Solutions for global delivery, security, and analytics.

New Haivision Internet Streaming Solutions:

KulaByte(TM) 4.0 -- Haivision's software-based Internet encoder/transcoder for adaptive bitrate streaming (ABR) is now available on Linux(R) -- bringing a 30 percent performance improvement, a new user interface, and cost reductions when deployed in cloud computing environments such as Amazon's EC2(TM). KulaByte(TM) 4.0 uniquely matches exceptional HD quality with transport technologies designed to maximize streams delivered to the Internet. These technologies include constant bitrate (CBR) and Dynamic Stream Shaping(TM) (DSS), assuring optimal and dynamic usage of available uplink bandwidth.

HyperStream(TM) Live -- Haivision's global streaming platform automates the power of KulaByte(TM) cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity so that content providers can easily deliver media to global audiences with a simplified process that moves workflows to the cloud.

Executive Quote:

"Haivision is constantly making significant advancements to its full range of Internet-streaming solutions. With shows like Streaming Media West 2012, we have the opportunity to meet with current and potential new customers, industry professionals, and other attendees who are looking for a simplified process of broadcasting extremely high-quality ABR video over the Internet. To that end, we will be demonstrating KulaByte 4.0, which is now on Linux, as well as HyperStream Live, our SaaS and managed service that takes advantage of our newly optimized KulaByte transcoder software, and simplifies cloud and CDN services for everyone. These are both key solutions for users as they provide unparalleled quality and highly streamlined processes in order to deliver media experiences on mobile platforms." -- Peter Maag, chief marketing officer, Haivision

Haivision Shortlisted in Nine Categories for the Streaming Media 2012

Readers' Choice Awards:

Best Streaming Innovation 2012 KulyByte(TM) Cloud Transcoder

Best Online Video Technology Company Haivision

Cloud Encoding/Transcoding Service Hyperstream(TM) Live

Encoding Software (Enterprise Class) ¬ KulaByte(TM) Internet Encoder

Field Encoder ¬ KulaByte(TM) Traveler

Hardware Encoder (On Demand) Makito(TM)

Hardware Encoder (Live) Makito(TM)

Live Video Streaming Service HyperStream(TM) Live

Multiscreen/OTT Solution for Content Publishers ¬ HyperStream(TM) Live

Winners will be announced at Streaming Media magazine's Readers' Choice Awards Luncheon on Oct. 31 from 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Haivision is a Gold Sponsor of Streaming Media West 2012

Join Peter Forman, Haivision's VP of business development, on Oct. 31 at 10:40 a.m. in the demo area of the exhibit hall for a 20-minute discussion about Haivision's Internet-streaming and enterprise IP video solutions, which unleash the power of high-quality live Internet streaming with KulaByte(TM) encoding/transcoding and HyperStream(TM) Internet media services.

Meet With Haivision at Streaming Media West 2012

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

