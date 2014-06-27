DTV America Begins Rollout of Digital Alert Systems' DASDEC EAS/CAP Units at Low-Power TV Sites

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- June 26, 2014 -- Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics, today announced that DTV America is deploying DASDEC-II emergency messaging platforms at low-power TV (LPTV) sites across the United States. DTV America holds LPTV licenses in 80 markets, and it is rolling out the DAS units to realize technically advanced EAS/CAP capabilities while ensuring reliable centralized control of EAS units installed across DTV America sites.

"We are very happy with the performance of the DAS boxes, which offer a remarkably high degree of sophistication for LPTV operations, as well as the exceptionally proactive support we've received from the company," said Kristina Bruni, vice president, compliance and engineering at DTV America. "This product is a perfect fit for our requirements, and because DAS already had proved the MPEG capabilities of the system and tested it thoroughly with our preferred multiplexer, installation and operation wound up being plug-and-play. Going forward with our system rollout, we can be confident that this robust system will meet our current and future EAS/CAP compliance needs."

After finding that the devices first installed in its initial EAS/CAP deployments could neither provide an MPEG output nor support IP-based message aggregation, DTV America shifted gears and sought out a new EAS/CAP solution. The company then evaluated, purchased, and began deploying the DASDEC-II LPTV decoder with built-in radios (DASLPTVR) and integrated MPEG encoding online, and has plans for integrating this technology in multiple markets through 2015.

The network-centric DASLPTVR integrates three key features -- monitoring radios, EAS decoder, and CAP decoder -- into a single 2 RU box with a with a simple, secure browser-based interface and an architecture that supports simultaneous monitoring and user access with tiered security. The system's internal triple tri-band (AM/FM/WX) high-performance receivers are fully adjustable via the web-browser user interface, and its optional four independent Ethernet ports enhance network performance by splitting network traffic among the ports. By presenting EAS text and audio as an MPEG stream for direct insertion into digital broadcast streams, the internal MPEG encoding option saves DTV America and others money and reduces the complexity of EAS/CAP compliance operations.

"As a rapidly growing owner and operator of LPTV stations at numerous geographically distributed sites, DTV America must have a full-featured EAS/CAP solution that enables scalable centralized control," said Bill Robertson, vice president for business development at DAS. "We're proud that the company has selected our DASDEC for its LPTV rollout, and we look forward to supporting DTV America as it continues to bring new broadcast sites online throughout the United States."

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Information about DTV America is available at http://dtvamerica.com/

# # #

Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-DASDEC-IIfront.jpg