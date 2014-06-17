Miller Camera Support Equipment Stands Tall Amongst the Golden Tripods at the ACS National Awards for Cinematography

Leading Camera Support Solutions Company Hosts Charitable Raffle at Black Tie Gala

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, JUNE 17, 2014 - Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, recently attended the 43rdAustralian Cinematographers Society (ACS) National Awards for Cinematography to host a charitable raffle, from which all proceeds were donated to the Motion Picture Industry Benevolent Society (MPIBS). The event marked the continuation of Miller’s 60th anniversary celebrations, awarding cinematographer and ACS member Peter Heap with a Miller LP ’54 Classic Tripod.

“Numerous ACS members have used, or still own, Miller tripods; in fact, many still own our original wooden tripods that were developed more than 30 years ago,” says Mark Clementson, Managing Director, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “We chose to host the charitable raffle at this event as a way of giving back and showing our appreciation to the many industry members who have supported us over the years.”

During the evening’s festivities, Clementson announced Heap as the winner of Miller’s charitable raffle. “I feel like I’ve won two prizes—the first was the chance to donate to the MPIBS and the second was to actually win the LP ’54,” Heap says. “I used to lug these tripods around as an assistant cameraman at The ABC, Australia’s public broadcaster. And now I have the luxury of owning one in pristine condition, and I don’t have to lug it anywhere. I can’t think of a better arrangement!”

Heap began his cinematography career in 1980 as an assistant cameraman at The ABC at the young age of 18. He was then assigned to the New York Bureau of Network Ten in 1986 before returning back to Sydney in 1994 to work as a freelance cameraman. Since then, Heap has worked as a cameraman on shows such as Beyond 2000 and Mythbusters. He is currently shooting re-creations for Deadly Women, which will air on the U.S. Investigation Discovery Channel in the near future.

The donations raised during the raffle will serve to help the MPIBS continue to provide both financial and emotional support to past and present industry members who are encountering difficult times. “Miller is honored to be able to support the MPIBS in its efforts, and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to participate in the raffle and donate to this incredible organization,” adds Clementson.

To conclude the eventful evening, and in keeping with Miller’s family-founded values, Clementson surprised his brother, Grant, former managing director at Miller, by gifting him a LP ’54 Classic Tripod of his own in recognition of his recent retirement. The gift served to further express Mark’s appreciation for Grant’s hard work and dedication that helped develop Miller into the successful, international company that it is today.

Miller has been supporting the ACS as a Gold Sponsor since the organization’s inauguration in 1958 and was proud to sponsor the International News awards category during this year’s celebration. Approximately 180 cinematographers, industry veterans and sponsors from across the globe attended the evening gala and a total of 17 Golden Tripods were awarded.

To learn more about the ACS and MPIBS, visit http://www.cinematographer.org.au/.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.