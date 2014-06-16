Professional Wireless Systems’ Frequency Coordination Hits A Homerun For Joel Osteen’s Night Of Hope At Yankee Stadium

Megachurch Pastor Returns to the Bronx for an Inspirational Experience of Encouragement

BRONX, NY, JUNE 16, 2014—When Joel and Victoria Osteen’s Night of Hope made its inspirational return to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, June 7, Professional Wireless Systems (PWS), a Masque Sound Company and experts in supplying and supporting wireless systems for live and broadcast events, was on-hand to provide frequency coordination for the event. The company also complemented Joel Osteen’s equipment setup with a range of additional wireless solutions.

Night of Hope is an inspirational experience of encouragement, hope and worship. The two-hour event offers audience members words of encouragement from Victoria Osteen, a special testimony from Dodie Osteen and concludes with prayer and an inspiring message from Joel Osteen. This was the second time that the stadium housed the wildly popular author and megachurch pastor. The Osteens’ motivational worship gathering in 2009 was the first non-sporting event at the new stadium.

In providing its wireless services for the outdoor broadcast, PWS managed a total of 115 frequencies and faced two main challenges. Not only did PWS need to survey the area to track down interfering ENG crews that were not coordinating with the show’s wireless frequencies, but the company also had to be on standby for inclement weather during the outdoor event, as sudden storms open the potential for dropped signals and channel interference. PWS provided exceptional service in its RF coordination, immediately locating all interfering sources and correcting any potential issues that may have arisen during the show’s broadcast.

“Whenever working in a major metropolitan city like New York, it is essential that we get as much information ahead of time from all of those who plan on using the spectrum, in order to keep any potential challenges or issues to a minimum,” says Jim Van Winkle, general manager of PWS. “John Garrido, the RF coordinator during this event, once again did a great job in ensuring that there was no frequency interference or signal problems, and that the evening was a success.”

For the event, PWS supplied and deployed a majority of its own equipment, including a combination of its Domed and Helical Antennas, all running through its GX-8 Combiners for transmission, in addition to its DB-IC Multicouplers for zoning and distribution. PWS relied on its Directional Finding Kit, along with a frequency counter and RF scanner to locate all frequencies. Tying everything together, PWS managed the show’s frequencies with its own Intermodulation Analysis Software System (IAS). IAS is a complete frequency management tool that helps coordinators quickly choose the clear frequencies for each specific wireless system and tuning range. Additionally, Telex BTR 800s were used for the show’s wireless intercoms.

