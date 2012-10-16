Mosart and EVS Partner to Improve Workflow and Boost Productivity in Live News and Sports Production

BERGEN, Norway -- Oct. 16, 2012 -- Mosart Medialab today announced a partnership with EVS, a leader in broadcast production technology, to bring greater productivity to producers and newscasters through the control of EVS XT/XS series production servers by Mosart(R) automation. Mosart leverages the LinX API in the EVS XT/XS series production servers to enable control and configuration and, in turn, improve workflow efficiency through automation of key processes and automated playout control of EVS servers.

"We have leveraged the LinX API to bring superior flexibility and scalability to our XT/XS series production servers and, in particular, to facilitate third-party development of solutions that optimize and extend the value of these servers in next-generation automated news processes," said Pacôme Palfroy, product manager at EVS. "Mosart has done brilliant API development work that puts advanced XT/XS series server controls at the fingertips of directors while reducing the time it takes to manage production workflows."

Integrated with EVS production servers, the Mosart interface makes it possible for newsrooms to automate a range of processes from advanced clip management and display configurations to the enhancement of clips with metadata. The API command interface facilitates automated playout control of the EVS servers, supporting playout of content from one server via a different server. By eliminating obstacles that traditionally hinder news production, this solution from EVS and Mosart frees directors to focus their energies on producing faster, relevant, and engaging news broadcasts.

"The Mosart 3.0 automation tool fits so well with EVS servers because both systems have been designed to handle the demands of live production -- and of live sports production in particular," said John Kjellevold, managing director at Mosart Medialab. "Mosart automation now can control most of the servers in a broadcasting environment, and this achievement reflects both our open philosophy and our commitment to providing flexible solutions with the functionality that our customers need."

The partnership between Mosart Medialab and EVS extends Mosart's control over all major video server lines.

About EVS

EVS designs leading broadcast and media production systems for sports, news, and TV entertainment. Its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting, and its reliable and integrated tapeless solutions are now widely used for nonlinear editing and 3D HD productions across the globe. The company's dedicated systems offer a complete production platform: live slow motion, super and ultra-slow motion, clips creation, fast-turnaround editing, production and archive asset management, time delay, multi-camera and multi-feed recording, logging, live graphic analysis, digital transmission, multi-format ingest and play-back, and second screen delivery. Main software applications such as the IPDirector(R) or MulticamLSM(R) are designed to control the industry's most robust and flexible production platform, the XT series server. The world's leading broadcasters, such as NBC, BSkyB, FOX, RTBF, RTL, NHK, CANAL+, ABC, ESPN, TF1, CCTV, PBS, CBS, BBC, ZDF, Channel One, Channel7, RAI, TVE, NEP, MEDIAPRO, EUROMEDIA, BEXEL, ALFACAM, and many others, use EVS solutions. Further information on EVS is available at www.evs.tv.

About Mosart Medialab

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, Global TV, and NRK are a few of its customers.

