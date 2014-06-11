The New Grass Valley Sets Future-Ready Live Production Standards at Broadcast Asia 2014

The new Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, and the latest addition to the Belden Inc. portfolio of best-in-class communications technology brands, will showcase the future of live production at Broadcast Asia 2014 with the LDX WorldCam advanced imaging camera coupled with the Copperhead transmission, as well as the new LDX XtremeSpeed (LDX XS) 1X/3X/6X ultra slow-motion camera combined with the K2 Dyno Replay System.

The LDX WorldCam is perfectly suited for any production, under any conditions and offers switchable formats including 1080p50/59.94 for unrivalled image quality without substantial investments in additional lighting. The Copperhead 3404K takes the image quality straight from the camera to a truck or control room with only two strands of fiber optic cable, which carry all bi-directional signals—including four 3 Gb/s HD/SDI paths—eliminating the logistical challenges posed by coax cabling.

Grass Valley’s new LDX XS is the first handheld ultra slow-motion camera and the first to deliver instant time-to-air with no internal camera storage requirements. It easily integrates into live workflows with 3X (1080p) and 6X speeds (720p/1080i), and includes a 1X live output for standard-speed acquisition. Both the LDX WorldCam and LDX XS cameras are built around Grass Valley’s unique proprietary Xensium-FT CMOS imager, delivering superb picture quality, high sensitivity and high dynamic range for a variety of production applications.

The added advantage of Grass Valley’s LDX XS camera system is that it operates in concert with the K2 Dyno Replay System, which consists of the K2 Dyno S Replay Controller and K2 Summit 3G Production Client. Together, these technologies provide ultra-smooth playback at any speed from zero to 200 percent—dramatically increasing the number of replay options for broadcasters.

Stephen Wong, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, Grass Valley, said that “storytelling with images has never been more important and the capabilities of the LDX line of cameras with the versatility of the K2 Dyno system and Copperhead connectivity are absolutely central to production companies looking for better and faster ways to tell their stories."

Grass Valley will be at Stand 5B3-01 at Broadcast Asia 2014, Singapore.