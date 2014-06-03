New DSLR / Digital Video Hybrid Camera Stabilizer Available Exclusively at Adorama

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, recently expanded its Flashpoint ZeroGrav stabilizer line with the Flashpoint ZeroGrav Stabilizer III with boom function, a hybrid DSLR/digital video stabilizer with a jib-like arm for low angle shots.

The newest model from the Flashpoint line of stabilizers, ZeroGrav III allows filmmakers to get marvelous camera-in-motion shots without a dolly. It defies the forces of gravity and masters the physics of flexible balance, making it the perfect tool for shooting while walking, running, driving, going up and down stairs and moving over uneven terrain. Unique to this model is a boom function, allowing for both high- and low-angle shots in one comprehensive professional tool. With a perfectly constructed blend of levers, springs, counterbalance weights and concentric ring connections, ZeroGrav III leaves no room for error, promising a stable shot no matter the challenge.

ZeroGrav stabilizers combine the steady footage of a conventional tripod mount with the fluid motion of a dolly shot and the flexibility of hand-held camera work. Named as an essential HD video accessory for DSLRs by expert Mason Resnick, ZeroGrav stabilizers are popular for their ability to effortlessly absorb jerks, bumps and shakes, allowing filmmakers to capture a flawless picture. The jib-like arm on the ZeroGrav III can be rotated vertically, putting the camera on the bottom and the counterbalance on the top, for low-angle shots. Known as “low mode” jibbed operation, this flexibility gives ZeroGrav stabilizers the clear creative advantage.

Using a dynamic spring-powered arm supporting a gimbaled aluminum alloy monopod, ZeroGrav combines the best of gimbal-based camera stabilization systems to offer a unique, silky-smooth approach to filming. In spite of its meticulous design elements, ZeroGrav stabilizers are easy to master with a simple setup.

The handheld stabilizer grip is constructed from lightweight aluminum alloy, providing comfortable yet dependable handling. Counterbalances give the grip a sensation of anti-gravity and eliminate the tough, over-tensioned feel found in other stabilizer designs. The camera is attached directly to the platform or by means of a quick-release adapter. Positive locking levers and micrometer-geared adjusting knobs on a clearly marked calibration scale insure the slightest changes in equipment weight won’t affect the shot.

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint ZeroGrav Stabilizer III with boom function is now available for just 300 USD online, or at the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan.

