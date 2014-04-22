SMPTE Announces Calls for Student Papers and Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship Applications

Student Paper and Scholarship Awards to Highlight Up-and-Coming Generation of Industry Leaders and Innovators

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- April 22, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced a call for papers for a special student issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, as well as for the SMPTE Student Paper Award. SMPTE is also accepting applications for the Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship.

"Education is one of SMPTE's three pillars, and there is no better way to demonstrate our commitment to education than by recognizing and supporting students, who are the future leaders of our industry and our future members," said Pat Griffis, education vice president at SMPTE. "We look forward to reading the submissions every year because they highlight the insight and vision of up-and-coming innovators in the field, which gives us all an indication of where the industry is headed."

SMPTE's Student Paper Award honors an outstanding paper prepared and submitted by a SMPTE Student Member that deals with some technical phase of motion pictures, television, photographic instrumentation, or their closely allied arts and sciences. The paper receiving the Student Paper Award will be published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, providing recognition both for the author and the institution at which the work was done. The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/student-paper-award. The deadline is July 15.

The Louis F. Wolf Memorial Scholarship is open to SMPTE Student Members who are full-time students enrolled in an accredited high school or two- or four-year college or university. The scholarship offers as much as $2,000 toward the cost of tuition at the student's educational institution. The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/scholarships. As with the Student Paper Award, the application deadline is July 15.

The award winner and the scholarship recipient will each receive a full conference registration to the SMPTE 2014 Technical Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 20-23 in Hollywood, Calif., where they will be recognized during the SMPTE 2014 Honors and Awards Ceremony.

SMPTE has issued a call for papers for a special student issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. Students in the field of motion pictures and television with an emphasis on technology are encouraged to submit papers on technical, engineering, and scientific developments in motion pictures, television, and related fields. Chosen papers will be published in the November/December student issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

Each paper must describe work done by the author as a student, and each paper must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry. Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered, nor will those that have already been published. The deadline is Sept. 1, and all papers will be reviewed by the SMPTE Board of Editors. Further details, including potential paper topics, are available at www.smpte.org/student-paper-submissions.

Students may join SMPTE as Student Members for just $35, or for free if this is their first year of membership and they apply via the Student Membership Challenge. Further information is available at www.smpte.org/membership/student-membership-challenge. Further information about SMPTE is available online at www.smpte.org.

