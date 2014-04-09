Pixel Power Slices Per Channel Cost in Half with New ChannelMaster Duo Channel-in-a-Box System

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booth: N2034, 2014 — Pixel Power, the innovative supplier of broadcast playout solutions with integrated graphics, today announced the immediate availability of ChannelMaster Duo, a new channel-in-a-box system that can deliver two independent channels simultaneously from a single system. The new system will have its public debut at the upcoming NAB 2014 show at the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth N2034. Fully compatible with Pixel Power’s powerful ChannelMaster family of integrated playout systems, ChannelMaster Duo dramatically lowers the cost of delivering a channel and expands the options available to playout centers and other multi-channel facilities.

“Today’s multi-channel playout environment handles a wide variety of requirements, from the extremely dynamic to the very simple,” said Pixel Power CEO James Gilbert. “With the introduction of ChannelMaster Duo, we are dramatically expanding the options available to operators. Pixel Power enables them to more precisely tailor their hardware to suit a given channel. We can effectively halve the per-channel capital cost while better aligning to the needs of many channels.”

ChannelMaster Duo is a two-channel configuration of the popular ChannelMaster system. It provides an impressive list of features including: 2 server ports per channel for A/B mixing, the sophisticated graphics of the world-renowned Clarity engine, master control switching, 4TB local cache storage, and media up/down conversion. ChannelMaster Duo supports mixed format media playback and up/down conversion within a single playlist that can combine HD, SD, MPEG-2 and XAVC formats. Native support for Sony XAVC provides broadcasters with a ready option to move from MPEG-2 to higher efficiency compression. Sophisticated Automatic Event-by-Event aspect ratio correction includes support for custom aspect ratios, further eliminating the cost of additional hardware otherwise required in many transmission chains.

ChannelMaster Duo is fully compatible with, and upgradeable to, any other ChannelMaster configuration including ChannelMaster Clips and ChannelMaster 3D. This adaptability provides customers with tremendous flexibility to address changing needs over time.

For more information visit Pixel Power at NAB 2014, April 7-10, at Booth N2034 or online at www.pixelpower.com.