Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Uses SSL C100 HDS to Help Deliver Critical National Health Programming

New Console Joins Existing C100 to Complete Production Facilities

Atlanta, GA– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Communications Services (DCS) has recently completed its production facility expansion with the addition of a new production complex. Joining an existing C100 in the facility’s Control Room A, a Solid State Logic C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console is the audio centrepiece for the new Control Room B, delivering operational consistency. The completed DCS facilities allow the CDC to instantly react to any health crisis by providing state-of-the-art programming and interviews disseminated through news and popular talk shows. Additionally, DCS uses the studios to produce a continuing series of in depth educational programs on health related topics of interest to the medical community.

“The primary use for the C100 HDS will be for everything from talking-head-type productions to panel discussions using call-in capabilities to produce programming and other news outlet related events,” says Russell Chamblee, facilities manager for Division of Communications Services (DCS). “We have experienced excellent results with our existing studio equipment in Control Room A and wanted to have Control Room B mirror those capabilities. This setup gives us a great deal of flexibility for scheduling regular programs and producing content for health emergencies. The addition of the second C100 allows our engineering staff to operate between Control Room A and B without missing a step.”

Due to budget constraints, the Studio B complex was not built until the workload demanded greater access to production facilities to meet the needs of the CDC mission. The DCS facility produces programming at 720P HD for everything from training videos for health care workers to live satellite broadcasts to all the health care workers in the United States. For this vital work, the audio quality needed to be top notch, with the console delivering the flexibility to handle the ever changing production needs for different presentations.

“One type of program that we do involves health care workers in the field calling in to join a conversation with experts in various fields of medicine, covering topics like epidemiology or prevention, for example,” states Chamblee. “The C100’s straightforward and powerful mix-minus feature makes these call-in programs easy to set up and produce. We also have a four-part series on vaccines and preventable diseases that are each three to four hours long. The console allows us to store program settings, speeding up our program changeover process, as all our programs are live-to-air. The C100 works very well for this application.”

