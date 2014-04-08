Dalet Adds More Functionality to Its Adobe Premiere Pro CC-Dalet MAM Integration

New Dalet Xtend update features enhanced Adobe project sharing, individual sequence saving and proxy editing, plus advanced metadata handling and genealogy tracking

Las Vegas, NV – April 8, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, unveiled a new release of its Dalet Xtend module for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC at NAB 2014 (booth SL2725). Deployed at several Dalet/Adobe customer sites, Dalet Xtend for Adobe lets Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors connect directly to the Dalet MAM platform.

Dalet Xtend makes it possible for Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors to browse, access and share media and assets stored on the Dalet content catalog. Video assets, EDLs and shot lists are accessible from the Adobe Premiere Pro CC interface while video material seamlessly remains on the production storage. The tight Dalet-Adobe integration also offers advanced functionality, such as “edit-while-record,” which is ideal for fast-paced news and sports workflows. Other key feature highlights include bi-directional metadata, genealogy tracking, inheritance of rights and more.

Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CC New Feature Highlights:

Project Sharing

Via Dalet Xtend, Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors can save project files directly to the Dalet content catalog. No rendering required. Any Adobe Premiere Pro CC editor on the Dalet network can browse the Dalet content catalog and open Adobe Premiere Pro CC-saved project files with all the associated assets.

Saving Individual Sequences

Dalet Xtend now features the ability to save individual Adobe Premiere Pro CC sequences directly to the Dalet content catalog. With one click, Dalet Xtend saves the individual sequence along with the necessary Adobe project file assets. Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors on the network can then open the same sequence using Dalet Xtend and continue working where the last editor left off.

Proxy Editing

The new Dalet Xtend update lets Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors edit using proxy resolution while final rendering is done using high-resolution files. This optimizes the network and storage bandwidth utilization.

Dalet and Adobe will give a joint presentation of the new integration benefits on Monday, April 7th at 5:00pm on the Dalet booth SL2725. To register, please visit www.dalet.com/dalet-adobe-special-nab-co-presentation.

“Dalet Xtend creates a bridge between Adobe Premiere Pro CC and the Dalet MAM platform, bringing real value to production workflows. With the various technical complexities of media manipulation hidden behind intuitive tools, producers, journalists, prep-editors and video editors can work collaboratively to produce better content faster,” said Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “For production organizations that use Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Dalet Xtend offers a unique opportunity to add a comprehensive MAM layer to their workflow with access to beneficial tools and capabilities such as a direct connection to archives, configurable data models, prep-editing functions, multiplatform distribution controls and a whole lot more.”

“With Adobe Premiere Pro CC part of Adobe Creative Cloud, users expect the fastest, easiest and most advanced functionality possible. Now with Dalet Xtend, it’s even easier for our mutual customers to manage their enterprise productions,” said Simon Williams, director of strategic relations at Adobe. “From ingest to playout and distribution, the Dalet Galaxy MAM platform provides a production factory that gives Adobe Premiere Pro CC users direct access to archives and live content from the same content catalog and with advanced collaborative production functionality.”

Technology Demonstration - Dalet and Adobe Anywhere Integration

Also featured at NAB is a technology demonstration of Dalet integration with Adobe Anywhere, a collaborative workflow platform that lets users of Adobe professional video solutions such as Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Prelude® CC work together using centralized media and assets across standard networks. The special demonstration showcases how future releases of Dalet Xtend will seamlessly integrate the Dalet MAM platform with Adobe Anywhere, making it easier to manage the shared assets and associated metadata, rights, genealogy and business rules for distribution and archiving locally and remotely.

About Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere CC

Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro CC streamlines production for all types of workflows (news, sports, promo production, etc.). From the Dalet Xtend Panel within Adobe Premiere Pro CC, users connect directly to the Dalet database to view available content (clips, EDLs, raw videos, sound bites, etc.). Dalet users can also push material, such as EDLs and clips created in Dalet, directly to Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors for finishing. The finished piece can then be exported back to Dalet as a new title or saved against a placeholder. Users can trigger specific events, such as review and approval processes or Web publishing, when saving against a placeholder. For instance, when material is opened in the NLE, the different locators (QC information, sports logs, rights metadata, etc.) are visible to the users. Craft editors can also add additional metadata as they work. Essential information, such as descriptive locators and usage rights, flows back and forth and is tracked by the Dalet content catalog.

The Dalet MAM engine expertly manages all metadata and media processes. Metadata linking the editor’s material to the original sources can be preserved, and content is better referenced throughout, making content catalog searches and archives more efficient. As a result, content is more readily accessible to everyone who needs it. Dalet Xtend can significantly reduce expensive in-suite production time, streamline the workflow and improve media management.

Adobe at NAB

At NAB 2014, Adobe is announcing plans to significantly update all the video apps in Adobe Creative Cloud™. These new major updates and innovations, expected to ship in the first half of the year, include Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects® CC and are designed to make everyday tasks easier and faster enabling video professionals to create stunning videos, TV shows, films and commercials more efficiently. Adobe is also revealing new features for Adobe Anywhere, the collaborative workflow platform that empowers enterprise broadcast companies with distributed teams, using Adobe professional video apps, to work together as they access and manage centralized media and assets across virtually any network. See Adobe at NAB in Booth SL3910. Learn more at: http://adobe.ly/1hucPrO.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, please visit www.dalet.com.

