Forscene Integrates With Sony Wireless Camera Adapter to Reduce Lag Time Between Shoot and Edit

First Use of Integrated Workflow by Maverick TV on Show Commissioned by Channel 4

LONDON -- April 7, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM:FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, announced today that it has created a professional workflow using Sony's new CBK-WA100 wireless adapter for Sony cameras.

Forbidden worked together with Sony to create a new integrated workflow and to provide a professional broadcast test case. This new workflow allows production crews to upload content directly from the Sony camera over a wireless LAN to the Forscene cloud, eliminating any delay between the shoot and post-production. Forbidden client Maverick TV is the first to use this new Forscene workflow integrated with Sony's wireless adapter on a programme commissioned by Channel 4.

This integration is ideal for remote video production, especially reality-based, unscripted, or high-shoot-rate long-form programs. Having access to footage as it is being shot means that production teams can give feedback and direction to the location crew during the shoot, rather than having to wait for media to be uploaded at the end of the day or sent on drives from the location to the production centre.

"Production teams are becoming more and more dispersed, with remote crews needing to submit content to centralized post facilities from all over the world. The ability to get the content from the camera to the edit point quickly and efficiently is an important part of video production, and Forscene lends itself perfectly to such a workflow," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies plc. "Forbidden has a reputation for being able to integrate easily and has established cloud-based post-production clients. The deployment at Maverick is a demonstrable use case for Sony's wireless adapter in a cloud post environment, and the fact that Maverick is using it on a real-world production further proves the viability of the workflow."

Crew in the field control the camera adapter from a smartphone or tablet, selecting content to upload directly from the camera to the Forscene cloud. Forscene reads the proxy in XAVC(TM) format, transcodes it and loads it into the user's Forscene account. The material is immediately available in Forscene for production teams to review, log, edit, and give feedback to the on-location crew. At the same time, directors in the field can log in to their Forscene accounts to view and begin putting rough cuts together from anywhere with an Internet connection. Clients then have the option of exporting an EDL to complete post and relink with the high-resolution material on their local storage or finishing in Forscene and publishing directly to distribution channels from high-resolution media stored in the Forscene cloud.

Maverick, part of production giant all3media and a long-time Forbidden client, is using the Sony wireless adapter and Forscene integrated workflow on an observational documentary that is currently in production for Channel 4.

Forbidden and Sony are demonstrating the new integrated workflow for long-form production at the 2014 NAB Show at the Sony booth C11001. In addition, at the Forbidden booth SL5305, Forbidden will demonstrate the new integrated workflow for Web distribution -- including native content ingest to Forscene via the Sony adapter and post-production and publishing from Forscene.

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

XAVC is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, Forscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, Forscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

