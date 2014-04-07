RTW Introduces TM3-Primus TouchMonitor

Ultra-Compact Meter Enables Extensive Loudness and Audio Metering Capabilities for a Variety of Applications and Budgets

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2014 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is pleased to introduce at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C1246), the new TM3-Primus, a highly compact and innovative addition to the company’s TouchMonitor range of audio meters. This latest model from the award-winning TouchMonitor series provides a full set of easy-to-read instruments for level and loudness metering in commercial and non-commercial production and broadcasting environments.

Targeted to music and multimedia producers, the TM3-Primus can be used as a desktop unit offering analog and digital audio ports. In addition, it features an advanced USB hybrid mode where a metering point in a digital audio workstation (DAW) (implemented using a specific RTW plug-in) is visualized right on the new TouchMonitor’s screen. Also, a USB port allows for implementing an innovative USB/plug-in hybrid mode that enables metering to be performed right on the DAW so that a user can process and visualize the information instantly

With a budget-friendly price, the TM3-Primus is an advanced addition to the TouchMonitor range that is ideal for a variety of entry-level applications across multiple markets. The TM3-Primus is equipped with everything needed for loudness and audio metering, including frequently used standard instruments and parameters that provide supreme quality.

This new desktop unit is a full-featured device with minimum footprint and includes analog and digital audio interfaces right on the hardware, as well as a 4.3-inch touch-sensitive display to allow for standalone operation.

As an ultra-compact and low-cost TouchMonitor version, it is equally suited for professional use in minor or secondary workflows for broadcasting, music and voice recording and video editing. In addition, it offers a new quality solution for non-commercial use in small radio environments or podcasting. Like other models from the award-winning TouchMonitor series, the TM3-Primus comes with a highly intuitive and user-friendly touchscreen interface that simplifies system handling even for operators without background knowledge.

Shipment of the RTW TM3-Primus will start in September 2014.

About RTW

For more than 45 years, Cologne-based RTW has accompanied the steady technological progress in the professional audio industry with innovative instruments and technologies for visual audio monitoring in broadcast, production, post production and quality control. Its state-of-the-art audio and loudness metering systems have an excellent reputation throughout the world. With groundbreaking products such as the Surround Sound Analyzer, the company has been a key vendor of professional broadcast and audio metering equipment for decades.

RTW’s range of products currently include the SurroundControl series for monitoring, controlling and routing stereo, multichannel and surround audio and the TouchMonitor range, which truly marks a paradigm shift in visual audio monitoring and loudness metering. Combining maximum flexibility and modularity with an intuitive touch-enabled surface and multichannel signal analysis, the Touchmonitor units are the essence of many years of experience. The attractively priced TouchMonitor TM3 entry-level system opens new markets, targeting applications such as journalist cubicles, edit suites and small control rooms.

In 2013, as part of its expansion into the U.S. market, RTW established RTW International Corp. in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The office, the first U.S. location launched by RTW, demonstrates the company’s dedication to supporting its customers and dealer networks stateside. It houses all customer service, repair and final product assembly activities for U.S.-based RTW customers.

For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.de, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130. For more information on RTW International Corp., visit www.rtw.com or call 877-938-7221.