Aframe Collaboration with Sony on Wireless Workflow Launched at NAB 2014

Aframe integration with Sony wireless camera adapter to accelerate broadcast production workflow

LONDON AND BOSTON April 6, 2014: Cloud video platform provider Aframe [Booth: SL9110] today announces a new cloud based workflow service in collaboration with Sony Corporation (Sony) [Booth: C11001] that will be demonstrated for the first time at NAB, 5-10 April, in Las Vegas. Aframe has become a cloud vendor for Sony’s wireless camera adapter, the integration of which vastly accelerates the workflow of broadcast content for news and production.

The integration enables a new workflow that significantly accelerates the ‘first mile’ of production:

- When filming in the field, Sony’s wireless camera adapter (Model Name CBK-WA100 and CBK-WA101) automatically creates a proxy in Sony’s XAVC™ format (announced in fall 2012). The wireless camera adapter then uploads the proxy in an MP4 container to Aframe.

- This enables any individual on the Aframe project to start organising the content, creating subclips and adding metadata in near real-time.

- This proxy is very high quality which means it can be downloaded and used immediately for broadcast, in breaking news scenarios, for example.

- Alternatively, Aframe can generate a metadata file (AAF) that can be brought into Avid Media Composer, where it relinks with the original high res and the edit can be completed.

This greatly expedites the workflow by providing the production team back at base with viewing copies that can be quickly managed to get a head start on the edit or to be broadcast right away.

David Peto, CEO, Aframe, comments, “Improving the speed and efficiency of the ’first mile’ content creation process and delivery also can help reach the last mile of distribution so much quicker. This brings the major benefits of cost-reduction, improved competitiveness and increased profitability. We are very pleased that Sony has acknowledged Aframe as the cloud video production platform for its adapter to streamline and enhance the broadcast production workflow. We believe that Sony’s wireless adapter and its XAVC Proxy based workflow provides our customer more efficient workflow by instantly ingesting the proxies and metadata over 3G/4G networks.”

Sony acknowledged Aframe due to its tenure and strength of experience in running cloud video platforms for organisations and programmes that include the BBC, MTV, “Ripper Street” and “Catchphrase.” In addition, Aframe offers multi format support for all professional news and production camera types, and operates on a privately run cloud architecture, offering enterprise-grade resilience and security.

“Aframe has been a recommended technical collaborator as the Aframe system is so well adjusted to the varied demands of modern TV broadcast,” said Ryosuke Hayashi, general manager, products planning department, content creation solutions business division at Sony. “This work further validates and enhances Sony’s position to meet the growing demand for cloud-integrated solutions to offer fast, efficient and trust-worthy workflows that our customers can count on when it matters.”

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video platform with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit: www.aframe.com.

