Dejero Announces LIVE+ Cloud Server

Cloud-Hosted Solution Provides the Power and Security of a Physical Broadcast Server for Cost-Effective and Seamless Streaming of Live and Recorded Video Content

KITCHENER, Ontario -- April 3, 2014 -- Dejero today announced the launch of the Dejero LIVE+ Cloud Server, combining the full power and security of a traditional broadcast server with cloud hosting for fast and flexible streaming of live and recorded video to websites and mobile devices. With no additional hardware required, the LIVE+ Cloud Server receives video streams from any field-based Dejero LIVE+ transmitter and transcodes them quickly and seamlessly for publishing to the Internet.

"The viewing habits of audiences are evolving. Fewer and fewer people sit down to watch the news on television; instead, they're streaming up-to-the-minute news on their computers, tablets and smartphones," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "With the Dejero LIVE+ Cloud Server, broadcasters can reach their multiscreen audiences with low-latency, high-quality video in multiple formats. It's an ideal solution for traditional broadcasters to extend their newscasts online -- in addition to conventional playout -- as well as for any online broadcaster who needs a reliable, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution for streaming video content."

The LIVE+ Cloud Server offers low, medium, and high bandwidth settings, each creating a separate Real Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) output stream to ensure the best possible viewing experience across devices. For example, content streamed to mobile phones using a 3G connection might require the low bandwidth setting, while content viewed over a high-speed Internet connection can be streamed at a higher resolution and bit rate. Each RTMP stream can simultaneously be routed to a different content distribution network (CDN), including the customer's preferred CDN or Dejero's own CDN service.

In addition to live streams, recorded clips can be forwarded to the LIVE+ Cloud Server for storage and later playout, or shared across geographically dispersed locations. Through the Dejero LIVE+ Portal, a cloud-based management tool for monitoring and controlling transmitters, networks, and video content, operators with the proper credentials can retrieve the clips via secure FTP for playout to traditional broadcasts and other services.

Dejero will be demonstrating the LIVE+ Cloud Server at the 2014 NAB Show, in booth N1110. More information about the complete Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

