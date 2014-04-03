Sachtler V-Mount Digital Battery and Fast Charger Series Launching at NAB 2014

Sachtler NAB Booth #C6025



ECHING, GERMANY - Sachtler®, a Vitec Group brand and world leading producer of camera support equipment, will introduce its new V-Mount Digital Battery Series and Fast Charger Series at NAB 2014. The high performance V-Mount Digital Battery Series enhances Sachtler's industry leading roster of products with a battery line optimized specifically to power the digital cameras now being used for broadcast, cinema, and new media production. The Fast Charger Series supports the V-mount battery with a new algorithm that ensures the fastest available charging sequence while delivering superior energy efficiency. Sachtler will unveil these innovative lines at their exhibit (booth #C6025) at NAB 2014 in Las Vegas, which runs April 7-10.

The V-Mount Digital Batteries eliminate the negative effects incurred when running digital technology with traditional battery circuitry. Powered by award-winning Anton/Bauer technology, the batteries contain a proprietary digital filter that increases run-time and lengthens life cycle, all while providing world-class levels of safety, performance and reliability. Delivered with a sleek, ergonomic, modern style, the series will include three battery sizes. The 90 Wh model is the ideal choice when weight is an issue, and it has no travel restrictions. The 150 Wh and 190 Wh versions are perfect for use by professional videographers with power-hungry cameras and a range of auxiliary equipment to support.

Sachtler's V-Mount Digital Battery Series features an easy to read fuel gauge and utilizes constant calibration to deliver a power status that is truly accurate. When the battery is attached to a load, it conveniently reports the remaining run-time in hours and minutes, allowing the user to track usage effortlessly. When the load varies, the run-time will update accordingly. If the battery is not attached to a load, the gauge reflects the battery charge as a percentage of capacity. The digital batteries also have a convenient D-Tap plug, ideal for powering a range of 14V camera accessories, including monitors, lights, and wireless receivers.

The Fast Charger Series utilizes innovative technology to deliver the fastest possible charging sequence, while exceeding the high-efficiency standards required by today's rigorous shooting schedules. It features an efficient algorithm for multi-chemistry, simultaneous charging that ensures rapid charging of up to four batteries at a time. Software constantly monitors the charge/discharge process to ensure that each battery is charged to its peak performance. The Fast Charger series is nearly 40% more efficient than traditional chargers, conserving energy, rendering large power supplies virtually obsolete, and reducing cost of ownership.

The chargers are easy to carry and feature a contemporary, mold-breaking design. The Fast Charger series automatically detects which battery has the strongest charge and prioritizes it, ensuring that a fully charged battery is always available in the shortest amount of time possible. The new Sachtler charger series also has an easy to use LCD touch screen to drive activity and monitor status.

"We identified a need in the market for a high-performing V-mount power system," says Barbara Jaumann, Sachtler product manager. "When assessing our customers' workflows, we saw that they were running digital cameras with traditional batteries, leading to a significant reduction in performance. We turned to the technology of Anton/Bauer to guarantee a product that could really meet the power use profiles of today's digital equipment, as well as provide the safest and highest-quality cells available. Our engineers then assessed the standard V-mount design, and made significant improvements. I'm proud to say that Sachtler's V-Mount Digital Battery Series sets a new standard for our industry."

Sachtler's competitively priced V-Mount Digital Battery and Fast Charger systems will be available to the marketplace in the second quarter of 2014.

About Sachtler

Sachtler, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader for professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production, its name a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades. With an extensive range of premium camera support systems, Sachtler is the highly qualified partner for broadcast, documentary, film and pro-video applications. Since 2000 Sachtler has been offering the artemis modular camera stabilizer system. With its numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a top address worldwide for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talents. Along with other leading brands in the broadcast and professional videographer industry, Sachtler is part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company. For more information on Sachtler, visit www.sachtler.com, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.



About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom - innovative products around the camera.



