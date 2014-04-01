MediaBridge Capital Advisors Manages Two Strategic Acquisitions Reflecting New Trend in M&A Landscape

Deals Are Latest in Move Toward Hardware/Software Mergers to Better Serve Customers' Growing Requirements for Broader IT and Cloud-Based Solutions

BOSTON -- March 31, 2014 -- MediaBridge Capital Advisors today announced that it has served as the exclusive investment banking advisor on two international acquisitions that both closed on March 18, 2014. Reflecting a growing M&A trend toward consolidation of hardware and software enterprises, the deals include the $25 million sale of U.K.-based broadcast automation and channel-in-a-box software leader Pebble Beach Systems to Vislink plc, a global U.K.-based wireless communications vendor, and the CA$21 million sale of Montreal-based visual communications software pioneer X2O Media to Barco N.V., a multinational manufacturer of visualization systems based in Belgium.

"Although occurring primarily in two different markets -- Broadcast and Pro A/V -- these acquisitions represent a new dynamic in today's media markets: a move toward standardized IT and cloud-based technologies," said John Bowen, co-founder and managing partner, MediaBridge Capital Advisors. "Not only are end user customers able to evolve and adapt more quickly to changing business requirements, but the vendors benefit from higher-margin business and the potential for recurring revenue models."

Ethan Jacks, MediaBridge's other co-founder and managing partner, added, "MediaBridge is focused on the leading edge of the hardware/software consolidation model. We are pleased to have represented Pebble Beach and X2O, both leading digital media software innovators, in highly synergistic acquisitions by global enterprises Vislink and Barco."

"MediaBridge has been advising us for several years to secure the best strategic partner for our next stage of growth," said Peter Hajittofi, co-founder and managing director of Pebble Beach Systems. "With its fantastic global tier-1 client base in the broadcast sector, Vislink offers us an ideal platform for accelerated growth and expansion of our software solutions. MediaBridge was integral to this successful outcome."

"The MediaBridge team was with us every step of the way in our acquisition process with Barco," said David Wilkins, founder and CEO of X2O Media. "MediaBridge's expertise in all aspects of the transaction, particularly the transaction structure and closing execution, was superb. We are delighted to be joining the Barco family, and we are deeply appreciative of the effort from the MediaBridge team in completing the deal on excellent terms."

Further information about MediaBridge Capital Advisors is available at www.mediabridgecap.com.

# # #

About MediaBridge Capital Advisors LLC

MediaBridge Capital Advisors LLC is a global investment bank with a focus on the media technology marketplace. MediaBridge provides support for mergers and acquisitions, as well as capital fundraising services to midrange companies within the media content lifecycle; i.e., those who create, edit, manage, distribute, or monetize content for the media markets. Led by industry veterans Ethan E. Jacks and John C. Bowen, MediaBridge principals have advised on more than 35 mergers and acquisitions in the media sector worldwide, with clients representing the video, audio, broadcast, cinema, professional A/V, and Internet market segments. For more information, please visit www.mediabridgecap.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/MediaBridge/MediaBridge-EthanJacks.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/MediaBridge/MediaBridge-JohnBowen.jpg