Signiant CTO Ian Hamilton Presents "Lessons Learned Implementing FIMS 1.0" at 2012 SMPTE

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwire - Oct 2, 2012) - Ian Hamilton, Signiant's Chief Technology Officer, will present a session titled "Lessons Learned Implementing FIMS 1.0" at the 2012 SMTPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition later this month. A component of the "Applying File-Based Workflows" track, Hamilton's presentation will take place on Tuesday, October 23 at 11:15 a.m. PDT in Salon 1 of the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, CA.

The Framework for Interoperable Media Services (FIMS) is a joint initiative of the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the European Broadcasters Union (EBU). FIMS standardizes service interface definitions for implementing media-related operations in a Service Oriented Architecture (SOA). As one example of how FIMS can be used, a system that ingests and prepares content for playout and non-linear delivery can leverage FIMS to interact flexibly with media capture, transfer and transform products from multiple vendors. As one benefit of using standard interfaces, system components can easily be added, updated and removed in response to changing business requirements and demand.

As members of the FIMS technical board, Signiant led a project to design and develop a test harness for the FIMS test harness to allow organizations working with FIMS to perform independent validation using data-driven simulators for service consumers and providers. The ultimate goal of the test harness is to remove barriers to FIMS adoption and promote implementation of FIMS-compliant interfaces.

"The full promise of file-based workflow can only be achieved through seamless interaction between products from multiple vendors. FIMS applies SOA principles that have transformed traditional business systems architecture to the specific requirements of media," said Hamilton. "In this presentation we'll share practical lessons learned building the FIMS test harness and using the test harness to validate our FIMS implementation."

