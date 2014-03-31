HARMAN’s AKG Introduces CBL31 WLS and STSDAM+ Tabletop Microphone Solutions for Wireless Use

VIENNA, Austria – HARMAN’s AKG is introducing a pair of world-class tabletop microphone solutions for wireless use. The CBL31 WLS and STSDAM+ both offer durability and flexible housing options and are ideal for meeting rooms, courtrooms, conference rooms and houses of worship.

The AKG CBL 31 WLS and STSDAM+ are based on heavy-duty tabletop mechanics and due to their heavy weight, are highly shock-absorbent and hold the microphone firmly in place. Various AKG pocket transmitters (including the WMS40/45/420/470 and DMS700)fit into the housing of both the CBL31 WLS and STS DAM+, to transform the stations into complete wireless solutions.

Both models offer a rugged mute switch (more than 25,000 switching cycles) that controls the microphone, plus an LED bar to clearly show the status. A 3.5 mm input jack plug allows connection of either up to four AKG CBL410 or a laptop to transmit the audio signal of a presenter to the local PA system.

The CBL31 WLS also includes the well-known cardioid capsule CK31 from the DAM Series. It is designed to fit a variety of AKG transmitters, including the PT40/45/420/450/470 and DPT700.

The STSDAM+ is designed to fit AKG DAM+ Series microphones, including the GN15/30/50M and CH41/43/49.

