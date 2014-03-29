Jünger Audio Bridges A Gap With D*AP8 MAP

Following Dolby's decision in 2013 to discontinue its DP570 Multichannel Audio Tool, dynamics specialist Jünger Audio is now the sole company in the world that can supply a product to fill the gap. The company's D*AP8 MAP Monitoring Audio Processor, which will be on show at Jünger Audio's NAB 2014 Booth (C2134), is the only Loudness processor on the market capable of offering real-time metadata emulation as standard. This vital feature allows broadcast engineers in post-production, DVD and DTV facilities to check the quality of Dolby Digital AC3-encoded audio prior to transmission so that they can monitor exactly what the consumer will ultimately hear. "Metadata emulation is very important to the broadcast community, especially those working in the USA where the ATSC has specified that all audio must be Dolby AC3 encoded prior to transmission," says Jünger Audio's CEO Peter Pörs. "Every set-top box in the USA – and in many other countries, too – has a Dolby Digital decoder installed as standard. These decoders receive audio metadata, which is the unique 'data about data' delivered by Dolby Digital bitstreams. "Metadata is important because it ensures that television audiences at home hear their programs the way producers and content creators intended them to be. All kinds of audio parameters, including Loudness levels, are controlled this way. In countries where you can be fined if you get audio loudness wrong, it's vital that broadcasters can check exactly what consumers will hear before material leaves their facilities." Jünger Audio's D*AP8 MAP Monitoring Audio Processor combines an audio monitor controller and a loudness measurement device in one unit, thus providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment. Designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programs, D*AP8 MAP features a built-in Dolby® Metadata generator and an optional Dolby® decoder that allows users to decode Dolby-E, Dolby-D (AC-3) and Dolby Digital plus (E-AC-3). It can also be used for live monitoring and to ensure compliance with today’s standards and regulations (ITU 1770-3, ATSC A/85 or EBU R128). The unit comes with alarm signals that alert the operator when pre-set loudness thresholds are exceeded, and these signals can be delivered by simple GPOs and/or SNMP traps, which carry actual loudness values. Loudness measurements can be performed over a long run or over a fraction of a program, or both. These measurements can be triggered by automation systems via GPIs or via the network - or even manually by buttons on a remote panel. Alongside loudness measurements, D*AP8 MAP also offers functionality for acoustical QA. It has eight speaker outputs that allow for A/B checking of stereo compatibility of a surround downmix through alternative speakers, as well as via L/R front speakers. By incorporating 3G, HD and SD auto detection, D*AP8 MAP gives users the option of dealing with all 16 channels of SDI embedded audio at the same time. This means the engineer can listen to one program while permanently logging the loudness of two (5.1 +2 mode) or four (4x2 mode) programs. It is also possible to send further embedded programs to D*AP8 MAP's AES outputs to feed a third party instrument for analyzing and/or display. For no extra cost, the D*AP8 MAP SDI board also acts as an embedder and comes with video delay to compensate for any kind of audio delay. This feature is ideal for those looking to maintain lip sync in QA suites or control rooms. "Broadcast engineers still a need for a hardware based monitoring controller that combines loudness management and logging features with the ability to monitor Dolby®-E, Dolby®-D (AC-3) and Dolby® Digital plus (E-AC-3), as well as HE-AAC formats," Pörs explains. "Our D*AP8 MAP is the only unit on the market that can do all of this and we will be using the NAB 2014 platform to ensure that everyone knows about it." For more information about Jünger Audio, please visit NAB booth C2134 or visit the company's website at www.jungeraudio.com -ends- About Jünger Audio Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.jungeraudio.com