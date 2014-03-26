Vista Systems Spyders Start the Day Inside and Outside NBC’s “Today” Show

There are Spyders on the new set of NBC's iconic "Today" show, and the image processors from Vista Systems play an important role in delivering the engaging visual look of the program to audiences nationwide. The first new set in seven years combines modern and homey vibes and showcases multiple high-resolution LED displays of various shapes and sizes. The redesigned set for Studio 1A skillfully unites the interior home base with fans and happenings outside in Rockefeller Plaza.

Three Spyder X20s drive LED displays provided by D3, a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures turnkey LED display and lighting solutions. Two Spyders, a main system and back up, are dedicated to the interior set where D3 has positioned a retractable 1.9mm high-resolution LED display at the studio's main interview area; a curved 2.5mm high-resolution LED display above the anchor desk; a 2.5mm high resolution LED column display; and a modular 1.9mm high-resolution LED window display capable of separating into six different panels and rotating 180 degrees to face Rockefeller Plaza.

D3 had previously designed the custom LED video and ticker display system that wraps the entire corner of the studio's glass-walled exterior. The 8x8-inch modules consist of over 1,000 6mm LED panels; one Spyder is devoted to this display, which serves as a dynamic backdrop for special events and show features-and showcases live video and text headlines.

"There are five display elements in the studio, and all are different sizes, resolutions and shapes including LEDs, microtiles and video walls," said Meric Adriansen, managing partner at at D3. "They all need to be driven by a variety of different content: DVI signals, HDSDI signals. Spyder can configure all sources to all five displays. It's the most flexible device for sizing, positioning and scaling the video and graphics."

About Vista Systems

