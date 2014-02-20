SMPTE Announces Second Annual Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age (ETIA) Conference

SMPTE and SCIEN Partner Again to Produce Popular Conference, Scheduled for June 17-18 at Stanford University

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Feb. 20, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that, working once again with the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering (SCIEN), the Society will produce the second annual "Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age" (ETIA) conference. Scheduled for June 17-18 at Stanford University near Palo Alto, Calif., the conference will explore the technology, creative, and business requirements for delivering a compelling, high-quality, monetizable entertainment experience over the Web.

"The remarkable success of last year's conference demonstrated just how important it is that leaders and innovators from both Hollywood and Silicon Valley communities come together to discuss entertainment distribution via the Internet," said ETIA conference chair Patrick Griffis, executive director of technology strategy at Dolby Laboratories and SMPTE education vice president. "We look forward to building on that strong start with an equally compelling and valuable 2014 conference program."

"The ETIA conference not only offers engaging panel discussions and presentations, but also opens the door to a broader dialog -- a conversation with the power to move the industry forward in addressing the new reality of Internet-delivered media and entertainment," added Joyce Farrell, executive director of SCIEN and ETIA conference chair. "Given the slate of presentations already secured, we expect this year's event to be another highly dynamic and rewarding experience."

Technology and creative experts will gather at the ETIA conference to explore the differences and commonalities between traditional media and media delivered over the Web, appreciating key attributes and predicting technical trends. Presentations will address topics ranging from the future role of OTT services, to the impact of technology on storytelling and on business models, the translation of "traditional" content to the Web, storytelling across devices, the state of sound and captioning on the Web, the question of fast-lane Internet access, and -- in a special evening event -- the "entertainment holodeck."

Further information and online registration for the 2014 ETIA conference are available at www.smpte.org/etia2014.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-JoyceFarrell.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-PatGriffis.jpg

Photo Caption: Joyce Farrell, Executive Director of SCIEN and Pat Griffis, SMPTE Education Vice President, ETIA Conference Chairs

About the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering

The Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering (SCIEN) is a partnership between the Stanford School of Engineering and technology companies developing imaging systems for the enhancement of human communication. The mission of SCIEN is to support multidisciplinary training, research, and collaboration on technologies leading to novel imaging systems that include the capture, processing, transmission, and rendering of visual information. SCIEN has a broad technical scope and is currently focusing on applications in the areas of sensors and sensor arrays, digital photography, mobile imaging, computer graphics, multimedia systems, broadband and wireless communication, medical imaging, and remote sensing.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the broadband, broadcast, cinema, and IT disciplines. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 650 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines. More than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world, sustain the Society. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

