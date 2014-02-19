Triveni Digital Executives to Speak at 2014 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 19, 2014 -- Triveni Digital today announced that two members of the company's executive team will deliver presentations at the 2014 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC). On April 7 from 2 to 5 p.m., Triveni Digital's Chief Science Officer Dr. Richard Chernock will chair the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) tutorial "Future Television Technology -- Advanced Coding." Chernock will also present a paper titled "ATSC 3.0 Overview" during a separate BEC session on ATSC 3.0 on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. In addition, Mark Corl, chief technology officer at Triveni Digital, will present "Broadcast Enhanced Content Distribution" on April 7 at 11:00 a.m.

Chernock's IEEE BTS tutorial session will explore next-generation television video and audio coding technologies, and will offer attendees a balanced perspective between understanding the underlying technologies and how such technological advancements affect their business and operations. His other presentation will provide a summary of the progress of TG3 and its specialist groups toward development of the ATSC 3.0 standard.

Corl's presentation will examine services defined by the emerging ATSC 2.0 standard, touching on new functionalities like advanced A/V coding, triggers, and non-real-time content datacasting. During the presentation, Corl will provide attendees with a strategy and architecture that embraces the ATSC 2.0 services model to allow best of breed content distribution methods.

"Consumers are increasingly watching video content on more and different types of devices, requiring content distribution service providers to expand their infrastructures in order to retain customers and grow their revenue streams," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing. "During the Broadcast Engineering Conference at NAB, Triveni Digital executives will address this critical situation, providing attendees with strategies for how to remain competitive in this ever-evolving digital television landscape."

As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring.

As the CTO of Triveni Digital, Mark Corl determines the strategic direction of the company. During his tenure at Triveni Digital, he has led the development of the company's GuideBuilder(R) and StreamScope(R) product lines as well as custom projects such as the award-winning Fox network control system (ANDES).

