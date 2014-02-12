Adorama Pro and Adorama Rental Co. Present a Blackmagic 4K Event

The Diamond Bros. discuss shooting in 4K with the Blackmagic Production Camera 4K at free event hosted by Adorama Pro and Adorama Rental Co. on February 26th; Attendees will have the chance to win a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera



New York, NY – February 12, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, will be hosting an evening event presented by Adorama Pro and Adorama Rental Co. featuring The Diamond Brothers and Blackmagic Production Camera 4K. Held on Wednesday, February 26th at Adorama’s event space at 55 West 17th Street in Manhattan, acclaimed film producers Josh and Jason Diamond will provide an overview of the new Blackmagic Production Camera 4K, reviewing their work and discussing the process of shooting in 4K. Guests will be given hands-on time with the new production camera, as well as Blackmagic’s Cinema Camera 2.5K and the Pocket Cinema Camera.



The Adorama Pro and Adorama Rental Co. Blackmagic 4K event will feature a raffle for the chance to win a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera. Food and drinks will be served.



Who: Adorama Pro and The Diamond Brothers

What: Blackmagic Production Camera 4K Event

Where: 55 West 17th Street, New York City

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2014; 6pm to 9pm

Cost: FREE; RSVP TODAY!



About The Diamond Bros.

The Diamond Bros., Josh and Jason, are equal artists and technological trailblazers treading the fine line between bleeding edge technology and storytelling. Directing and producing award-winning content, they have recently completed a 13-part series for FILA, a launch spot for Sony’s PS4 and a seven-part interstitial series for VH1. They are also connoisseurs in the film industry, producing several festival-shown short films and documentaries including “The Ballad of Danko Jones,” starring Elijah Wood, Jena Malone, Selma Blair, Ralph Machio, Lemmy Kilmister, Mike Watt and Art Hsu. The Diamond Bros. have directed and produced spots for clients such as Sony Playstation, American Express, FILA, Nike, MTV, SpikeTV and VH1, including the recent viral hit “Share it Maybe” for Sesame Street. They utilized their technical expertise to support DP Bradford Young on his Sundance 2013 Best Cinematography-winning film, “Mother of George.” The Diamond Bros. hold an extensive and comprehensive list of accomplishments that solidify them as a groundbreaking duo in the field of digital filmography.





ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.



Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.



Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.



