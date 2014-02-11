Triveni Digital 2014 NAB Show Exhibitor New Product Preview

Triveni Digital -- Booth SU5602 + ATSC Hotspot N2835

At the 2014 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate the fifth generation of its industry-leading StreamScope(R) and GuideBuilder(R) solutions as well as advanced technologies that showcase the company's vision for the future of local television broadcasting, including GuideBuilder DM, and the Open MediaHub(TM) initiative. The company will also demonstrate activities and products that support ATSC 2.0, ATSC 3.0, and the emerging multiscreen viewing environment for local television content. Demonstrations will be at the Triveni Digital Booth (SU5602) as well as the ATSC Hotspot (N2835).

Executive Presentations

On April 7, from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC), Mark Corl, chief technology officer at Triveni Digital, will present on "Broadcast Enhanced Content Distribution," including the Open MediaHub(TM) initiative.

Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital's chief science officer and chairman of the ATSC 3.0 standards development committee, will chair a tutorial session at the BEC. On April 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. Chernock will present and moderate the IEEE BTS Tutorial: "Future Television Technology - Part 2 - Advanced Coding."

Key New Product Demonstrations

StreamScope(R) MT-50 DTV Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

At the 2014 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will launch StreamScope(R) MT-50, the fifth generation of the company's industry-leading real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting system, featuring the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available. Leveraging usability and performance enhancements offered by the new StreamScope platform, broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV operators can more effectively monitor and analyze DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide audio loudness standards and legislation to ensure a superior quality of service (QoS) for television viewers. The next-generation StreamScope platform offers an optional 10 Gigabit Ethernet interface to address the industry's transition toward a higher performance networking infrastructure. Broadcasters and service operators can plug the StreamScope MT-50 directly into their backbone switch, to ensure or assure improved performance and reliability. StreamScope MT-50 also features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality designed to improve audio QoS and increase viewer satisfaction.

GuideBuilder(R) 5 PSIP, SI, and Mobile ESG Generator

A key highlight for Triveni Digital at the 2014 NAB Show will be the recently introduced GuideBuilder(R) 5, the fifth generation of Triveni Digital's industry-leading, comprehensive PSIP, SI, and mobile ESG generator. Available in a variety of configurations, including integrated servers, software intended for use on customer-supplied servers, Virtual Machine (VM)-compatible software, and as a cloud-based managed service, GuideBuilder 5 provides flexible support for any DTV provider's preferred deployment approach. GuideBuilder 5 is the most significant revision to the GuideBuilder platform in several years. The enhanced GuideBuilder platform includes updated user interfaces, a Linux OS foundation, and is the core system for the GuideBuilder DM extension. New Mobile Emergency Alert System (M-EAS) functionality for GuideBuilder 5 will be shown for the first time at the 2014 NAB Show. Available as an extension to GuideBuilder M/H (mobile/handheld), the new functionality allows for the delivery of multimedia emergency alerts to mobile DTV-equipped devices such as cell phones, tablets, handheld receivers, and in-car navigation systems, and has been integrated with mobile broadcast equipment from other leading vendors.

StreamScope(R) Portal -- MPEG Analysis on the Go

Triveni Digital's recently launched StreamScope(R) Portal will also be demonstrated at the 2014 NAB Show. The portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool is now shipping with features optimized for both cable MSOs and local broadcasters. Through an ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options, the StreamScope Portal helps engineers cost-effectively perform real-time and file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and troubleshooting of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces. In addition, StreamScope Portal serves as an engineer's personal gateway into other Triveni Digital products in a DTV facility, including GuideBuilder(R) 5, StreamScope MT-50, and StreamScope RM, to further maximize efficiencies and cost savings.

New Local Digital Media Technologies

GuideBuilder(R) DM (Digital Media) Unified Metadata Management Platform

At the 2014 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase its new GuideBuilder(R) DM metadata generation platform. Extending the current GuideBuilder platform for fixed and mobile broadcast television, GuideBuilder DM enables local broadcasters to support the complex metadata management and delivery requirements associated with the emerging content delivery environment for local media. GuideBuilder DM supports ATSC 2.0, ATSC 3.0, and unified metadata handling for local station "Watch apps" and websites. Through GuideBuilder DM, users can manage microschedules, triggers, and rich content descriptors that can be inserted into the broadcast as well as delivered over the Internet.

Open MediaHub(TM) Initiative

Triveni Digital's Open MediaHub(TM) initiative will be featured at the 2014 NAB Show. Open MediaHub is an open-source software initiative that enables cost-optimized content delivery and broadcast cache management in the home. It can be configured within a variety of consumer devices. The open environment for consumer electronic devices enables local broadcasters to exploit their key content distribution cost and quality advantages in the emerging media landscape by supporting applications and devices for viewing broadcast content.

Avisor(TM) Tablet-Based Viewing Application

At the 2014 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase Avisor(TM), a tablet-based "Watch app" for viewing local media content. Avisor provides viewers with a portal for conveniently accessing local content and broadcasters with a platform through which they can offer addressable advertising opportunities to small-to-medium businesses as well as traditional local television advertisers. Avisor can be used to view content from the Internet or an in-home broadcast cache managed by Open MediaHub(TM) compatible devices, including previously aired or distributed content such as local news segments, or associated newspaper and magazine articles. In addition, Avisor can complement a station's live viewing experience by serving as a second-screen enhancement.

IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/

TriveniDigital-StreamScope-Portal.png

Photo Caption:

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Portal

Photo Link:

www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/

TriveniDigital-StreamScope-MT-50.jpg

Photo Caption:

Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-50

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors:When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Follow Triveni Digital:

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

Twitter:https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah