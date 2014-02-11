Dalet Onecut Wins One of the First Annual Product Innovation Awards From NewBay Media

Levallois-Perret, France – February 11, 2014 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, was recently named a winner of NewBay Media’s inaugural Product Innovation Awards (PIA) in the TV/Video category for the new Dalet Onecutmultimedia editor. Honoring outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio users, the PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing and evaluates products based on innovation of concept and design, creative use of technology, price value, and suitability for use in a broadcast TV/radio or professional video environment. Products are judged by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV, pro video and radio.

Developed for fast-paced content production, Dalet Onecut is a real-time multimedia editor. Thanks to its flexible toolset and configurable workspace management, Dalet Onecut can streamline operations ranging from simple trimming to advanced video editing and audio sweetening. Journalists, content editors, production assistants and prep-editors can create high-quality content quickly and efficiently, even without being a fully trained video editor. Its simple-to-use tools and networked architecture promote fast, collaborative editing across production and post-production workgroups, eliminating the need to wait for edit bays or tie up expensive craft editing systems. Fully integrated into the workflow, Dalet Onecut allows users to finalize their packages directly or seamlessly exchange information with craft editing applications, for finishing.

Because the powerful editing platform was developed from the ground up to address the multimedia needs of radio, TV, Internet and mobile content production, Dalet Onecut supports many workflows and various broadcast environments. The initial version of Dalet Onecut focused on audio production and was very well received with more than 5000 active users. The second generation of Dalet Onecut, released in 2013, added video editing capability.

Dalet Onecut can be used either as a standalone editor, or connected to the Dalet MAM through Dalet Xtend, or even fully integrated inside the new Dalet Galaxy client.

Dalet Onecut can also be used in a connected mode with the latest Dalet 3.5 versions.

Watch video at http://www.dalet.com/video-gallery/dalet-onecut.

For more information about Dalet Onecut, please visit: www.dalet.com/onecut.

About The Product Innovation Awards

The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Nominations were submitted by manufacturers. Winners were selected by a panel of professional users and featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.

About NewBay Media

NewBay Media is positioned at the center of the world’s most dynamic industries —Music, AV/Pro Audio, Consumer Electronics/Gaming, Video & Broadcast, and Education. We connect and inform millions of constituents in these industries through our award-winning content, integrated media capabilities, and high-profile network-building and informative events. NewBay proudly serves some of the broadest BtoB professional and music enthusiast communities in the world through over 60 print and digital publications, 100 integrated web and mobile applications, 75 conferences and conventions, custom marketing services, and e-commerce capabilities. Find out more at www.nbmedia.com.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####