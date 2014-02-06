Nexidia 2014 NAB Show Preview

Presentation at the 2014 NAB Show

Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Media and Entertainment at Nexidia, will present the session titled "Automated QC Technology Verifies Captions and Languages" on Monday, April 7, from 11-11:30 a.m. Lanham will also present "Phonetic Based Search of Dialogue: The Key to Unlocking an Archive's Potential," on Thursday, April 10, from 9-9:30 a.m.

Nexidia QC(TM) v2.1

At the 2014 NAB Show, Nexidia will unveil Nexidia QC(TM) v2.1, the latest release of its software tool to automate the QC of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows. With Nexidia QC, quality control and compliance processes that are currently done manually become automated, saving significant time and operating costs and helping to avoid costly mistakes and potential fines. In addition to the plugin that is now shipping with AmberFin's Unified Quality Control solution (UQC), version 2.1 integrates with the Telestream Vantage broadcast automation workflow so that Vantage users can access Nexidia QC directly from the Vantage GUI. Version 2.1 also features enhanced job reporting and automated caption retiming, which retimes live captions for subsequent use and frame-rate conversion.

Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.5

Visitors to Nexidia's booth at the 2014 NAB Show will be introduced to Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.5, the new version of Nexidia's tool that searches for any spoken word or phrase across workgroups or massive media libraries in seconds. Dialogue Search relies on Nexidia's patented phonetic search technology to enable independent search of any other metadata such as logging, transcription, and/or captions. Version 1.5 includes advanced metadata search and filtering so users can leverage any existing metadata, in combination with the dialogue, to further refine and improve search.

Dialogue Search v1.5 includes important integrations with some of the industry's leading media asset management (MAM) and metadata management systems. IPV Ltd. has integrated Dialogue Search into the IPV Curator MAM so Dialogue Search capabilities are incorporated into the Curator search experience. Nexidia has also integrated Dialogue Search with media and production asset management systems from Dalet and Squarebox Systems's CatDV.

"We've made great strides with our dialog and audio analysis products in the past year, and the NAB Show gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest innovations that make our products even more valuable for media operations large and small. Dialogue Search and Nexidia QC are truly unique products, and we are looking forward to introducing NAB attendees to the power and efficiencies that they each provide."

-- Drew Lanham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Media and Entertainment Division, Nexidia

