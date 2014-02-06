Forbidden Technologies 2014 NAB Show Preview

New Enhancements to FORscene

- High-resolution proxy

- Edit interface upgrades including the Record Timeline Patch Panel and improvements to trimming, audio editing, and publishing tools.

- Increased account and user customisation for saving keysets and interface layouts.

- Half speed playback capability for improved logging and transcription.

- New site manager interface with increased management tools.

- Cloud upgrade to support new file formats.

- Server Lite improvements for remote news workflows.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/Forbidden-PatchPanelInRecordTimeline.jpg

Photo Caption: The Patch Panel in the Record Timeline Window

Preview of the FORscene IOS Version

A new iOS version of FORscene will enable users to log, edit, and publish from FORscene on any iOS device with an internet connection -- making FORscene the most accessible professional post-production service available.

Integration With Various Partners

See the latest FORscene integration with the Magma graphic system from deltatre. In this use-case for sports, content creators can access both the live feed footage and Magma produced graphics from the FORscene interface -- increasing the speed at which live content can be repackaged for distribution.

We are coordinating other demonstrations with our key partners so check the Forbidden website for updates.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/Forbidden-Partners.jpg

Photo Caption: FORscene Partners

Connect With Our Clients

A senior representative, responsible for technical infrastructure at a four-time winner of the "Best Post Production House" award will be on hand at the Forbidden booth to give visitors impartial insight into the use of FORscene on projects including The Voice UK and Gold Rush.

Company Quote:

"We work hard to evolve FORscene in a way that makes it ever more valuable to our clients. Visitors to our booth will get a first-hand look at the latest round of improvements, many of which were made as a direct result of feedback from our most active users. We're always looking for feedback, so we invite readers to influence FORscene's next phase of evolution by sharing experiences and suggestions with us during NAB this year. Everyone has the opportunity to change the way Forbidden is seen."

-- Greg Hirst, President, Forbidden Technologies Inc.

Company Overview:

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than three million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.