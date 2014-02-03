Broadpeak CABSAT 2014 Exhibitor Preview

At CABSAT 2014, Broadpeak will showcase a comprehensive lineup of content delivery network (CDN), live, and video-on-demand (VOD) server technologies that address operators' most critical needs: the ability to deliver video over cable, IPTV, OTT, and mobile networks in the most cost-effective manner possible while ensuring the highest possible quality of experience (QoE) for end users.

Key Products and Technology Demos

umbrellaCDN(TM): CDN Selection Tool

At CABSAT 2014, Broadpeak will highlight new features for umbrellaCDN(TM), a CDN selection product that allows content providers and operators to cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content with the best possible QoE. New features include the ability to offload traffic from an operator's network to a CDN as a service. umbrellaCDN also includes detailed analytics and real-time audience data.

With umbrellaCDN, the ideal CDN for each end-user request is selected according to operator-defined, rules-based parameters, such as end-user location, end-user ISP, group of content (e.g., live vs. VOD, pay vs. free, premium vs. trailer), time of day, QoS, type of network, and more. This enables content providers and operators to dynamically balance traffic between multiple CDNs to ensure a superior quality of experience for end users.

nanoCDN(TM): Video Delivery Technology

Broadpeak will also demonstrate enhancements to its award-winning nanoCDN(TM) technology. nanoCDN's first application eliminates live multiscreen consumption peak issues by turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of an operator's content delivery infrastructure. Leveraging home networks, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from their network.

For the first time in the region, Broadpeak will demonstrate a new video transparent caching application that allows operators to efficiently handle the growing volume of unmanaged video content on their backbones. The new application reduces peering costs for ISPs while optimizing an operator's network resources.

Streaming Servers and CDN Equipment

Also on display at CABSAT 2014 will be a range of streaming servers and CDN equipment from Broadpeak. Broadpeak's high-performance streaming servers are capable of streaming media in any format, including the new MPEG-DASH standard, and can reach a 40Gbps streaming capacity. Utilizing the company's streaming servers and CDN management suite, operators can offer delinearized TV services like cloud PVR, start-over, network time-shifting, and impulsive recording.

