Clear-Com Intercoms Drive Educational Programs at Middlesex University

FreeSpeak Wireless and Eclipse-Median Matrix Promote Easy Collaboration and Increased Learning Capabilities at the Institute’s School of Media and Performing Arts

london,30 JANUARY, 2014 ─ A Clear-Com® production intercom solution has been installed at the brand new TV Studios at the Hendon Campus of London’s Middlesex University.With the deployment of FreeSpeak Digital Wireless Intercom System, Eclipse-Median Digital Matrix System and V-Series key panels, Television Productionstudentsat the University’s School of Media and Performing Artscan now learn more about production techniques and intercom functions.

“The intercom systems at our previous television production studios had a limited range, which inhibited communication in some instances,” explains Barry Cooper, Television Studio Manager for Middlesex University. “Now, with the FreeSpeak and Eclipse-Median systems, we have a fully comprehensive talkback system throughout the studio facility, allowing for a highly collaborative environment. The systems broaden our students’ experiences and increase the level of knowledge they can achieve.”

Additionally, Cooper references the grouping capabilities of the Clear-Com FreeSpeak system as one of its biggest strengths. “The FreeSpeak beltpacks are convenient because you can preset different user groups onto each channel, for each distinct production,” he explains. “Once we configure them for the students, they are good to go, without any problems.”

Since FreeSpeak is fully integrated with the Eclipse-Median through a controller card, FreeSpeak wireless beltpack users can communicate directly with those on Eclipse V-Series key panels at fixed positions. Working with Sony, Clear-Com’s U.K. Systems Integrator, Cooper installed 15 V-Series panels throughout the facility. Two panels are located in the newsroom, while others are found in the studio’s control galleries, editing suites and green room.

“Middlesex University sought to enhance communications at its new studios to better equip its students for a promising future in broadcast production,” explains Dan Muchmore, Clear-Com’s Regional Sales Manager for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavia. “With the reliability and connectivity options that FreeSpeak and Eclipse-Median have to offer, Clear-Com is very proud to help foster a collaborative learning environment. We are also glad to provide students with the invaluable experience of working with professional-grade intercom solutions.”

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com®, an HME company, is the global leader in mission-critical voice communication systems for professional productions. Since 1968, Clear-Com developed and marketed a comprehensive range of analogue, digital and IP-based wired and wireless intercom technologies for partyline and point-to-point communications. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communication solutions. More information about Clear-Com can be found at www.clearcom.com.