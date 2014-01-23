Visual Unity Global Announces New Features For Its vuMobile™ Platform

Leading OTT platform and multiscreen service provider, Visual Unity Global is announcing version 4.0 of their cloud-based mobile web publishing and mobile marketing platform called vuMobile™ . The new release, scheduled for mid-January 2014, will allow users to publish a responsive web-design in just five minutes. The UNITY Mobile entity has been present on the global market since 2008, and has now become a subsidiary of Visual Unity. The new vuMobile™ brand and website has been repositioned as platform offering within the product portfolio of Visual Unity. vuMobile™ version 4.0, introduces capabilities that are designed to rapidly mobilize businesses and empower partners and resellers. The latest version will include the following main features: •The Mobile Site Editor enables a responsive web-design which covers any resolution and screen size from tiny phones to large 4K smart TVs. •The vuMobile™ platform introduces a powerful new m-commerce plugin, supporting multiple global payment gateways so that users can incorporate shopping carts directly into their responsive web-sites. •The new Loyalty mobile card program for SMBs, allows partners to dynamically grow their customer portfolio, and providers much more flexibility in monetizing their assets Tomas Petru, CEO of Visual Unity Global, says. “This new platform will make it significantly easier and more efficient for end users to publish websites that fit all screen sizes and resolutions. This includes support for feature phones through to smart phones, tablets and the latest 4K televisions. The vuMobile™ platform quickly builds a mobile web presence, without the need for expensive IT resources.” “We have implemented a responsive design, based on extensive feedback from our customers and partners, and to follow the latest trends in multiscreen internet browsing,” adds Gabriel Dusil, Chief Marketing and Corporate Strategy officer at Visual Unity Global. “Building on our experience in video broadcasting, Visual Unity will continue to develop the vuMobile™ platform, and help broadcasters, ISPs, and web-hosting providers, to implement effective and measurable mobile campaigns.” -ends- About Visual Unity Visual Unity Global is a global provider of video and digital media solutions, enabling our clients to deliver premium quality video content over the internet. Our clients can measure, analyse and optimize their libraries over time and achieve optimal business success. Our platform capabilities inspire our clients to deploy their assets across multiple devices, screens, and media formats. Visual Unity helps clients manage, deliver and monetize their digital content. Visual Unity is a Multiscreen Solution Provider, bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD outside Broadcast (OB) vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services. Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. vuMediaTM is a highly scalable and a modular architecture, delivering a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes. Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Munich, Nairobi and Los Angeles. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com, info@visualunity.com