Dejero Products and Services to Enable Comprehensive and Reliable Transmission of High-Quality Video From Winter Games

KITCHENER, Ontario -- Jan. 23, 2014 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that it will offer a range of on-location services in Sochi, Russia for broadcasters covering the upcoming Winter Games. Dejero will offer its technical services Feb. 5-24, which includes two days prior to the opening ceremony and one day after the closing ceremony.

Beginning Feb. 5, Dejero is providing customers that signed up for Sochi support services access to two private, fully licensed Wi-Fi hotspots. The first, overlooking the Sochi Games Park, offers an excellent backdrop for live shots and other video coverage from the heart of the Games' facilities for ice events. The other hotspot provides a panoramic view of the central square in the village of Krasnaya Polyana, the base location for alpine events. The private Wi-Fi links at both locations will assure strong and reliable uplink connectivity for broadcasters to transmit high-quality, low-latency HD and SD video, even as local cell networks become crowded with traffic. Dejero will also provide 24/7 on-site technical support personnel to ensure that each transmission is a success.

Dejero customers, including some of the world's top broadcasters and official Games broadcast rights-holders, will use Dejero's award-winning LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters as well as the LIVE+ Mobile App installed on their smartphones and tablets to transmit live coverage, as well as to store and forward video for later broadcast. Both solutions enable field news reporters to encode and transmit HD or SD video directly over 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, or Ethernet connections from locations that are impractical for traditional ENG vehicles to access. In addition, the networks' master control personnel will use the cloud-based Dejero LIVE+ Portal to manage and control transmitters, monitor transmission health, and manage the distribution of content on-air and online.

In addition to this year's Games, Dejero provided on-location services for the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and the 2012 Summer Games in London. Beyond sports, major broadcasting and media companies have relied on Dejero equipment and technical support to cover major international news events such as the 2013 Papal conclave and the recent week of mourning for Nelson Mandela.

"Although the Games don't begin until Feb. 7, our team has been onsite in Sochi for several weeks to test uplink connectivity and prepare the comprehensive technical support our customers have come to expect," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Major international broadcasters know they can count on Dejero to provide the reliable technology and service they need to cover the world's biggest and most-watched sports and news events, and to do it at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellite and microwave transmissions."

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-2020Transmitter.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEplusMobileApp.jpg

# # #

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bit rate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.