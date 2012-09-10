Solid Camera Introduces PowerSLIDE(TM) Integrated Power and Accessory Solution at IBC2012

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2012 -- Solid Camera, the cutting-edge innovator of high-end, custom-designed, on-set tools for digital cinematography and broadcast camera applications, today launched PowerSLIDE(TM), a robust dovetail solution that has been integrated with power rails, providing camera operators with 12VDC and 24VDC accessory power.

"Dovetails are widely used within the motion picture industry for mounting accessories to cameras," said Carlos Acosta, founder, Solid Camera. "PowerSLIDE transforms a ubiquitous solution into a reliable power supply that supports many different accessories, making it suitable for a wide range of operating environments."

The PowerSLIDE system distributes power directly from the dovetail to a variety of camera accessories. By supporting a broad range of power connectors --including Fischer 2- and 3-pin, LEMO, Hirose, XLR 3- and 4-pin, P-Tap, and DC coaxial -- it offers camera operators an unmatched flexibility in the field. The system can utilized as both a passive accessory-mount dovetail and an integral 12VDC and 24VDC power distribution source.

PowerSLIDE is part of Solid Camera's Unity(TM) product family and will soon be available as a stand-alone product. To view a live demonstration of PowerSLIDE and all of Solid Camera's products, visit Solid Camera at IBC2012, stand 9.A12. More information about the company's products is available at www.solidcamera.com.

About Solid Camera (www.solidcamera.com)

Solid Camera designs high-performance operational accessories for digital cinema cameras, including specialty rigs for vehicles and aircraft as well as 360-degree camera systems. The goal of the company is to incorporate the film sensibilities developed over the last century into state-of-the-art digital imaging systems.

