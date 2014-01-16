Bannister Lake Offers Powerfully Affordable Score Bug Solution

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, January 16, 2014 – Bannister Lake announces the immediate availability of BL Score Bug Go, a compact, cost-effective, lightweight professional score bug solution for live broadcast sports and in-house venue stadium, arena, and park production. This uncompromising carry-on package provides support for HD-SDI output of real-time scoring and game status, helping production teams generate high quality turnkey score bug graphics from a portable system at a fraction of the price.

This turnkey solution packs exceptional power given its compact laptop-sized form factor featuring Bannister Lake’s scoring and game status solution and a sophisticated graphics and animations engine. A Thunderbolt™-enabled laptop bundled with an AJA Io XT external video interface device offers:

·- Full uncompressed HD and SD 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 capable video capture and playback

·- Built-in support for HD clips and audio

·- Switchable reference and LTC inputs and outputs

BL Auto Pilot™ support additionally provides direct data connectivity to arena scoreboard controllers and radar guns for instantaneous and automated game data.

Bannister Lake’s sport-centric interface turns operators into power users. Operator hot keys offer instant in-game access to score, sponsor, and clock updates, and game exceptions and infractions such as penalties, flags, and substitutions.

“The Score Bug Go solution is the right score bug solution at the right price,” stated Georg Hentsch, President of Bannister Lake. “Between its full HD SDI key and fill and the solution’s $15K price tag, every broadcaster and venue can be a major league player with stunning, cutting-edge score bug output.”

BL Score Bug Go is available and shipping now through Bannister Lake as well as authorized resellers.

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for Broadcast Television, Cable, Satellite and in-venue audio visual applications worldwide. Our display solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure, automating the process of data entry for video graphics display and improving the productivity of your organization. Visit Bannister Lake online: www.bannisterlake.com