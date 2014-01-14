Harmonic Launches Partner Advantage Program

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Jan. 14, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced the Harmonic Partner Advantage Program, which supports the growing ecosystem of channel partners that represent Harmonic video delivery infrastructure in the marketplace. The new program provides the more than 400 global value-added resellers, solution providers, and systems integrators with valuable tools and resources, targeted sales incentives, along with technical enablement and marketing services.

"Harmonic is dedicated to providing our customers with an excellent experience at every step of the sales process, and to this end we offer our partner companies access to resources that enable them to become trusted advisors to their customers," said Lauren Ventura, vice president, global channels, Harmonic. "In the hands of our channel partners, the tools provided by the Harmonic Partner Advantage Program serve to drive business, create new opportunities, speed the closing of deals, and increase profitability while improving pre- and post-sales services for our customers."

Harmonic Partner Advantage Program elements give partners significant opportunities to grow their business at every stage of the sales cycle, from initial engagement through deployment and delivery of their valued services to customers. Advantage partners will receive the technical guidance, sales alignment, and enablement needed to be highly effective end-to-end solution providers for Harmonic. Partners also have access to marketing collateral and resources, technical support, a discount purchase program, and joint sales and marketing opportunities.

In conjunction with the launch of the Harmonic Partner Advantage Program, Harmonic also has unveiled the Harmonic Influencer Program, a worldwide program designed to acknowledge people who influence business decisions at its end customers. Open to independent technology consultants, the program provides partner-level access to Harmonic's strategic direction on products and solutions. Consultants are enabled with the latest Harmonic technology and solutions, with access to other resources that provide education and updates across Harmonic's portfolio. There is an incentive to provide technology vision and validation of Harmonic's solutions that positively influence the outcome of a customer's purchase decision.

Further details and information about eligibility are available at www.harmonicinc.com/partner-list.

More information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

