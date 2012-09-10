Solid Camera Introduces UnityCLUB(TM) Battery Replacement Solution at IBC2012

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2012 -- Solid Camera, the cutting-edge innovator of high-end, custom-designed, on-set tools for digital cinematography and broadcast camera applications, today announced the European debut of UnityCLUB(TM), a robust camera battery replacement system. Featuring an efficient power supply, dual audio channels, and fully integrated time code signals over an industry-standard 3-pin XLR cable or optional SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, UnityCLUB is the ideal solution for broadcast and digital cinema camera systems operating in even the most rugged environments.

Leveraging a variety of sophisticated technologies, the UnityCLUB battery replacement module radiates up to 70 percent less heat than existing battery adapters, while simultaneously meeting the demanding power requirements of a fully outfitted camera system, as well as reducing the number of batteries needed on set, lowering a camera operator's operational expenses.

"Over the last decade, power management has become a critical issue in our industry due to the growing use of high-quality digital motion picture cameras, which consume significantly more energy than film and conventional HD cameras," said Eugene Baker, CTO, Solid Camera. "UnityCLUB provides camera operators with a robust, longer-lasting power supply while dissipating far less heat, allowing filmmakers and broadcasters to eliminate the use of power supply fans on the set."

Utilizing a low-cost, industry-standard, off-the-shelf 3-pin XLR audio cable, UnityCLUB dramatically extends an operator's working distance from the battery pack by up to 100m (300ft). In addition to offering operators discrete camera power, UnityCLUB provides power to the camera accessories harnessing Solid Camera's innovative PowerSLIDE(TM) technology, which expands 12VDC power distribution through an integrated dovetail design that is compatible with a wide variety of power cable adapters. Relying on the UnityCLUB SMPTE Hybrid Fiber option, additional signals can be transported via fiber to and from the camera along with camera and accessory power, two channels of audio, and time code at 150m (500ft).

UnityBASE(TM), Solid Camera's unique power supply companion to the UnityCLUB, is available in a 300W or 500W model, both of which provide up to 175W at the camera utilizing the UnityCLUB system. UnityBASE also supports 12V and 24V cine battery and DC power integration and operates from 90V to 240V.

"The Solid Camera Unity series of products reduces camera clutter by integrating several camera necessities into one aesthetically-pleasing package," said Carlos Acosta, founder, Solid Camera. "Based on many years of experience working in the field with broadcast and cinematography cameras, we have designed the Unity series to be extremely intuitive, enabling camera operators to more efficiently operate in any environment."

To view a live demonstration of UnityCLUB and all of Solid Camera's products, visit Solid Camera at IBC2012, stand 9.A12. More information about the company's products is available at www.solidcamera.com.

Solid Camera designs high-performance operational accessories for digital cinema cameras, including specialty rigs for vehicles and aircraft as well as 360-degree camera systems. The goal of the company is to incorporate the film sensibilities developed over the last century into state-of-the-art digital imaging systems.

