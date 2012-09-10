Solid Camera Introduces UnityF65(TM) Integrated Power and Accessory Solution for the Sony(R) F65 to Europe at IBC2012

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2012 -- Solid Camera, the cutting edge innovator of high-end, custom-designed, on-set tools for digital cinematography and broadcast camera applications, announced today the European debut of the UnityF65(TM) battery replacement module for the powerful Sony(R) CineAlta(TM) F65 camera system. A completely integrated and streamlined solution, UnityF65 provides crews with a more efficient power supply, versatile accessory power distribution, critical signal distribution, and intuitive ergonomic capabilities -- including a quick release handle and versatile EVF mounting system.

Leveraging several sophisticated technologies, the UnityF65 battery replacement module radiates up to 70 percent less heat than existing battery adapters. That means the UnityF65 is able to satisfy the extreme power demands of a fully outfitted Sony CineAlta F65 shooting package which may include CineTape(TM), Iris, Focus, and Zoom lens motors and controls, a lens light, and HD monitors. This powerful and efficient approach is extremely beneficial in remote locations, reducing the number of batteries needed on set while eliminating excess heat.

"Over the last decade, power management has become a critical issue in our industry with the growing use of high-quality digital motion picture cameras, which consume much more energy than film cameras or conventional HD cameras," said Eugene Baker, founding CTO at Solid Camera. "Unity provides camera operators with a more robust, longer-lasting power supply while dissipating far less heat, allowing filmmakers to eliminate the use of power supply fans on-set."

UnityF65 can be configured to utilize a low-cost, industry-standard, off-the-shelf 3-pin XLR audio cable that can extend an operator's working distance dramatically, up to 40m from the battery pack. With a SMPTE Hybrid fiber cable configuration, users can power the F65 and accessories while effectively managing signal distribution, including time code, audio, and options for 3G HDSDI, Ethernet data, RCP/RMB control communications at 150m. In addition, UnityF65 provides significant operational ease-of-use through its ergonomic features, such as the innovative Solid Camera UnityEVF(TM) viewfinder support, easily removable handles, and adaptable accessory mounting.

Along with discrete camera power, UnityF65 provides both 12VDC and 24VDC power to the camera accessories utilizing Solid Camera's innovative PowerSLIDE(TM) technology for expanding accessory power distribution in an integrated dovetail design. This allows a wide variety of power cable adapters and accessories to be mounted to the camera. Featuring an operating voltage range of 90V to 240V, the UnityBASE(TM) power base comes in a 300W or 600W configuration, and when combined with battery and DC power integration can provide 200W at the camera.

"UnityF65 resolves several challenges camera operators incur in the field by addressing those functionalities from an integrated and more aesthetically-pleasing standpoint," said Carlos Acosta, founder and designer at Solid Camera. "By enabling users to manage a camera's battery power and signal distribution remotely, UnityF65 frees up operators to focus exclusively on the creative process."

To view the UnityF65 solution and all of Solid Camera's products, visit the company at IBC2012 at stand 9.A12. More information about the company's products is available at www.solidcamera.com.

Solid Camera designs high-performance operational accessories for digital cinema cameras, including specialty rigs for vehicles and aircraft as well as 360-degree camera systems. The goal of the company is to incorporate the film sensibilities developed over the last century into state-of-the-art digital imaging systems.

