Haivision Video Cloud Gains Momentum Globally with Channel Partners

MONTREAL, CANADA — December 16, 2013 — Haivision today announced that channel partners Hulskamp Audiovisueel (a leading Dutch media company) and Ikonik Media (a service organization focused on digital strategy and optimization) have selected the Haivision Video Cloud as a service for their global customer base to manage, publish and distribute live and on-demand video content.



Haivision Video Cloud is an end-to-end platform that simplifies video management, publishing and delivery to multiple sites and devices. As enterprises continue to adopt video to communicate to audiences globally, including employees, partners and customers, the management and distribution of that content has grown complex due to the proliferation and diversity of mobile devices, social media sites and video formats. Haivision Video Cloud simplifies video workflows by integrating automated video content management, audience analytics, live and file-based transcoding and CDN services.



Hulskamp Audiovisual manages more than 80 projects per week for clients in the financial, education, corporate, healthcare and government industries: ���We rely on the Haivision Video Cloud to manage and deliver our customer content for high profile events and corporate communication applications throughout Europe,” said Eduard Hulskamp, owner, Hulskamp Audiovisueel. “High quality, online streaming has been in great demand by our customers. By leveraging the Haivision Video Cloud, we’re able to create great online experiences for our customers and offer a complete solution for their needs.”



A number of Ikonik Media customers have already deployed the Haivision Video Cloud to achieve their online video goals: "Our customers are taking advantage of the unrivaled flexibility and agility of Haivision Video Cloud's robust architecture every day," said Matt Browning, president, Ikonik Media. "In addition to providing an extensive and reliable foundation for long-term content strategy, Haivision Video Cloud has allowed us to deploy highly customized integrations on behalf of our customers, bringing their video publishing workflows into their existing content management systems to further streamline video publishing and efficiently distribute content to all of their web properties and video-centric applications."



“With our dedicated channel partner network embracing the Haivision Video Cloud, they can now combine high value products and cloud-based media services in a comprehensive solution for their clients,” said Charles Dobson, vice president, global channels at Haivision.



The Haivision Video Cloud provides enterprises with a complete ecosystem to take their content from the source encoder right through to distribution on any mobile device, eliminating the complexity of coordinating multiple solutions from different vendors. The Haivision Video Cloud integrates key video solutions, including on-premise source encoding, live and file-based transcoding, media management, automated publishing, content delivery and real-time analytics, so organizations can deliver both live and on-demand media experiences from every source to every device.



About Haivision

Haivision delivers end-to-end solutions for streaming, encoding, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military industries. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago with regional offices in Austin, Tx; Atlanta, Ga.; Portland, Or.; Washington D.C. and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.