Bexel is First to Take Advantage of Sony's New HDC-3300R

(BURBANK, CA) Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is the first to take delivery of the latest HDC-3300R Super Motion Camera. Bexel currently has two cameras deployed for ESPN, Inc., The Worldwide Leader in Sports, for NCAA football games.

"Bexel has always taken a leadership position in slow-motion cameras and the new version of the HDC-3300R Super Motion Camera fosters our service capabilities in that space," says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer of Bexel. "We are very excited to have the new 3300R version in our rental fleet. The 1080p capability and improved sensitivity allows this camera to perform at a higher standard for indoor and outdoor applications."

The Sony HDC-3300R's new feature enhancements include advanced CCD imagers with 16-bit A/D conversion; additional capturing frame rates of 1080/179.82P, 150P, 59.94P and 50P; 3G HD-SDI support; and Level A and B switchability.

"Sony has been at the forefront when it comes to developing cameras that provide high-quality, slow-motion image capture, which has been a staple feature for sports coverage," says Sony Senior Marketing Manager Wayne Zuchowski. "And now the widely accepted HDC-3300R continues that legacy."

"Super slow-motion cameras are a vital part of every sports broadcast today," says Joe Wire, Bexel vice president of Business Development. "Having the ability to offer our clients the latest creative tools further enhances their storytelling capabilities. Utilizing these cameras on college football's national championship games for the next two years demonstrates the commitment broadcasters have to using the latest technology on the most important games."

