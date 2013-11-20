SMPTE Announces New Officers and Governors Elected to Serve in 2014 and 2015

Key SMPTE Leadership Posts Reflect Growth of Society Worldwide

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Nov. 19, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that the organization has elected new officers and governors, who will take office on Jan. 1, 2014.

"The SMPTE officers and governors, both new and returning, whose terms of service begin in 2014, reflect our ongoing commitment to membership, standards, and education, as well as our dedication to building a diverse global engineering workforce fit to address the demands and opportunities presented by the rapid evolution of digital media technology and business models," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "Many of these SMPTE members already have contributed a great deal to the society's growth, and all bring the organization valuable knowledge, experience, and energy that will fuel further achievement and even greater advances for the motion-imaging industry."

Elected as officers for the two-year 2014-2015 term, Alan Lambshead will serve as the society's standards vice president; Matthew Goldman, senior vice president of TV compression technology at Ericsson, will again serve as finance vice president; and Paul Stechly, president at Applied Electronics, will continue his service as membership vice president.

Nine governors were elected to serve in SMPTE posts around the world. KL Lam, who was vice president of broadcasting and engineering operations at Hong Kong Cable TV until 2011, will serve again for a one-year term (2014) as the Asia-Australia region governor, and John Philip Maizels, a consultant at Entropy Enterprises and Productions, has been elected to serve a two-year term (2014-2015) as governor of the same region. Richard Welsh, chief executive officer at Sundog Media Toolkit, will again serve as the governor for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Central and South America.

Newly elected to two-year terms are Randy Conrod, product manager for digital products at Harris Broadcast, who will serve as a Canadian region governor; Karl Joseph Kuhn, senior applications engineer at Tektronix, who will serve as the Eastern region governor; John Ferder, director of studio and postproduction engineering at CBS, who will serve as a New York region governor; and Dan Burnett, senior director of sales at Ericsson Television, who will serve as a Southern region governor. Mark Narveson, patent attorney at Patterson & Sheridan, will continue in his role as a Western region governor, and Paul R. Chapman, senior vice president of technology at FotoKem Industries, Inc., likewise will remain a governor for the Hollywood region.

The officers and governors elected for the 2014-2015 term will serve on the SMPTE Board of Governors along with other board officers, regional governors, and directors of specific areas, including standards, education, and membership.

