Camera Corps Q-Ball Captures Unique Angles at CCW 2013

Camera Corps, aVitec Group Company, and a leading innovator of specialty remote cameras, tracking systems and camera support systems, showcases its Q-Ball robotic camera system at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2013 this week — Vitec Videocom Booth 1013. Q-Ball offers a robust, high-level mini-cam system with excellent performance in the most demanding remote-camera applications.

“Camera Corps is excited to highlight Q-Ball’s extensive feature set at CCW 2013,” says Shaun Glanville, Camera Corps. “We look forward to demonstrating how the Q-Ball enhances productions.”

Camera Corps’ Q-Ball offers a robust, exceptionally high-level mini-cam system with excellent performance in the most demanding remote-camera applications. An ultra-compact, weather-resistant HD/SD remotely controlled camera, it features an integral 10-times-zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust 115-mm diameter aluminium sphere, the Q-Ball camera has a two-megapixel CMOS sensor and is capable of operating in daylight or with infrared illumination. It delivers 1080i/720p high definition or 625/525 standard definition imagery at 50- or 59.94-Hz refresh rates. In addition, its ease of use makes for prompt on-location installation.

Q-Ball is designed to go places where camera operators typically cannot, enabling them to capture B-roll beauty shots with ease. Beyond the standard camera shots, it can provide much needed close-ups for out-of-the-box, unique broadcast shots, making viewers feel like they are a part of the action. As the camera blends into the background, it does not impact on-camera behavior, giving broadcasters the added ability to capture more realistic interviews/reactions from those that tend to be camera shy on-air. Users can mount the camera upright or in an inverted position from a ceiling, post, scaffold rig, wall, cabinet, floor, backboard, tree or virtually anywhere, allowing the system to discreetly capture new angles.

The Q-Ball system is available globally for both sale and rental. For more information regarding rentals in the Americas, please contact sister Vitec company Bexel at 1 (800) 225-6185 / www.bexel.comor Camera Corps direct at www.cameracorps.co.uk.

About Camera Corps Ltd.

Camera Corps Ltd. is a leading innovator of specialty remote cameras, mini cameras tracking systems and camera support systems. A Vitec Group Company, Camera Corps is recognized for the development and manufacture of bespoke camera systems, such as the Q-Ball. Camera Corps got its start developing customized camera solutions for its rental clients, and evolved into a full-time developer of innovative specialty camera systems. Today, the company’s solutions are employed worldwide by leading broadcasters and production companies looking to capture sports, entertainment and reality TV performances from unique and often previously unattainable angles. For more information, visit http://www.cameracorps.co.uk.

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow Bexel on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BexelBroadcast) and Twitter (@Bexel).

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.