NEP Trio Video and NEP Screenworks Mark Seventh Year of Providing Production Services to Austin City Limits Music Festival

NEP Trio Video and NEP Screenworks Deliver Complete HD Video Solution for Webcasts and On-Site Big-Screen Presentations for World-Renowned Festival, Expanded to Two Weekends This Year

PITTSBURGH -- Nov. 5, 2013 -- NEP Trio Video has completed its seventh successful year as the exclusive provider of mobile video production facilities and services for the Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Stretched to two weekends this year for the first time, the ACL Music Festival offered more than 30 hours of live HD video coverage over its two YouTube(TM) channels, all of it captured by NEP Trio Video's trucks and crew. In addition, NEP Trio Video partnered with its sister organization, NEP Screenworks, to supply content to the ACL Festival Network -- a private on-site network that delivered the live video to VIP areas and to large-format on-stage screens and monitors throughout the venue. NEP Trio Video and NEP Screenworks were under contract to festival video producer Springboard Productions and C3 Presents.

"C3 believes in the power and appeal of live music, and demonstrated that belief by expanding the festival to two weekends this year," said Hank Neuberger, president of Springboard Productions. "Of course, we knew NEP Trio Video and NEP Screenworks would provide the flawless results we've come to expect for both the on-site festival attendees and our online Web audiences. They're able to share resources, equipment, and expertise to provide a nearly seamless HD video experience for our customers -- something that's difficult to find with other mobile production companies."

NEP Trio Video provided its Tango, Beta, and XL2 mobile units, more than 14 cameras, and engineering support to cover this year's sold-out ACL Music Festival, which featured more than 125 bands over eight stages and drew more than 70,000 music fans each day. The live two-channel webcast was available at the festival's YouTube channel and the aclfestival.com website.

In addition, the on-site Festival Network has become a valuable revenue source for C3 Presents, enabling C3 to offer the video feed to sponsors as part of an overall sponsorship package. NEP Trio Video (with support from NEP Screenworks) supplied eight entertainment channels to the ACL Festival Network -- four channels of live music from the main stages, two HD webcast channels, and two specialty channels with changeable content.

"The 2013 ACL Music Festival caps a very busy music season for us. This year, we provided HD trucks and/or engineering support to every major North American music fest, including Coachella, Stagecoach, BottleRock, Hangout Fest, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands Festival, as well as Lollapalooza Chile. In total, these festivals represent more than 1,000 music performances," said Peter Kimball, senior account manager at NEP Trio Video. "As the festival business continues to grow and mature, organizers are concentrating more on their overall message and branding, and they've realized they need the most professional, competent, and technically advanced production partners they can get. We appreciate the trust we've built with Springboard Productions/C3 Presents and look forward to building on our relationship in 2014."

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NEP/ACLFest.zip

# # #

About C3 Presents

An independent concert promotion, event production and artist management company based out of Austin, Texas. Annually, C3 produces the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Austin Food & Wine Festival in Austin, Texas, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, Big Day Out in Australia, and Orion Music + More in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In addition, C3 puts on special events worldwide, including President Barack Obama's Election Night Celebration and the Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial, both in 2008. C3 Presents is the third largest concert promoter in the United States and C3 was awarded Top Independent Promoter from Billboard in 2012. http://www.c3presents.com/

About Springboard Productions

SPRINGBOARD is a unique production resource. Founded by Grammy-winning producer Hank Neuberger in 2007, Springboard has delivered groundbreaking new media solutions at high-profile live events for broadcast, broadband, mobile, and IPTV. Springboard consistently combines the highest quality with just the right technology to best realize their clients' presentation goals. http://springboardproductions.net/

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.