Bannister Lake Launches Sports-Centric Content Management Solution

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, November 5, 2013 – Immediately following its first successful national launch at Canada’s live-event sports specialty channel, Sportsnet, Bannister Lake Software announces the availability of BL Sports Ticker, a new sports-centric content management solution.

BL Sports Ticker helps broadcasters and sports entertainment networks unite disparate workflows, paving the way to consolidate, centralize, and automate existing sports coverage workflows with a single solution. The solution eliminates the struggle that networks have long experienced to maintain and manage amalgamated channel branding, multiple data sources, and independent graphics and branding across multiple platforms, ticker systems, and rendering engines.

“A single BL Sports Ticker implementation powers an unlimited number of channels with automation efficiencies that afford you the freedom to focus on what matters most: viewership and fan engagement,” said Chris Mintz, Lead Solution Architect at Bannister Lake Software. “With the game basics like scores and stats coming in automatically, editorial personnel can focus on adding the detail that really excites the audience. It gives them time to tell team and athlete stories.”

BL Sports Ticker’s simplified workflow also allows networks with limited staff resources to automate many manual tasks. This affords networks the freedom to control key regional differentiators and unique brand identities from a single data source. Editorial staff can pre-schedule content by time zones or work shifts rather than by game and match dates. In master control, automation support replaces manually driven squeezes and state changes with fully automated, scheduled operations.

With BL Sports Ticker, broadcasters have the freedom to:

·Highlight regional franchises per league, per channel and per sport

·Supplement automated data with customized, regional editorial

·Build daily rundowns as granular as a channel demands

·Output to broadcast, web and mobile

Bannister Lake’s latest automation solution continues to take full advantage of the template-based workflows and dynamic graphic updates available within the Ross Video XPression platform, as well as social media integration.

“For sports entertainment, BL Sports Ticker offers the same powerhouse performance and reliability that BL Super Ticker delivers to today’s 24/7 news networks but provides more sports and score-specific control,” said Mintz. “You’ll have fans of all types hooked with your customized coverage of the season from draft to playoffs and stats from DL reports to spreads. Add in the ability to show your viewers social media and you become the ultimate sports fan broadcast.”

BL Sports Ticker is available as an enterprise server 1RU chassis solution, a secure cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, and a lightweight, Solid State, portable Nano turnkey solution that fits in the palm of the hand.

