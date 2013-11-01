University of North Carolina at Charlotte Builds Electronic Newsgathering Capability Around Dejero's LIVE+ Platform

Dejero LIVE+ VSET Captures Pre- and Postgame Video From Sidelines for UNC Charlotte's First Football Game Ever; LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter is Now Sole ENG Tool

KITCHENER, Ontario -- Oct. 30, 2013 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced that the broadcast communications department of the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Charlotte has created a field electronic newsgathering (ENG) capability based on Dejero solutions. Recently, the university deployed a Dejero LIVE+ VSET 1-U transmitter to capture pregame video for the opening game of the first football season in the school's history. In addition, UNC Charlotte has adopted a Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter to bring live and recorded video back to the studio from any location on campus or in Charlotte.

"Budget is always a consideration for a university, and the Dejero equipment has given us the flexibility to capture high-quality HD video from any remote location without having to make a large capital outlay in satellite or microwave trucks," said Craig Berlin, director of broadcast communications, UNC Charlotte. "The ENG footage has added an eye-catching new dimension to our video programming, and for the first time we're able to include remote live shots in our broadcasts. We use the Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 transmitter for every shoot that's outside the studio."

When UNC Charlotte's new football team, the 49ers, defeated Campbell University in the first game the school ever played, a field video crew deployed the Dejero LIVE+ VSET rack-mount transmitter on the sidelines to record pre- and postgame video such as interviews with the coaches and players. The Dejero LIVE+ VSET used a connection with the university's Ethernet network to transmit the HD video back to the UNC Charlotte studio. In addition, a roaming video crew took the portable Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter around campus to capture "color" and B-roll footage of tailgaters, alumni parties, and other celebrations. In both instances, the broadcast communications department was able to capture live and recorded shots for packaging into the pre- and postgame shows, which were broadcast on the UNC Charlotte cable channel and streamed to the university's website.

"We have been very impressed with the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter's ruggedness and portability, and especially with the Dejero adaptive bit rate bonded cellular encoding that combines available networks to ensure reliable, high-bandwidth transmissions," Berlin said. "This capability was particularly important for our first football game, which drew 20,000 people to the campus and created very high cellular traffic. With the LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, we were able to bond cell signals with available Wi-Fi(R) and Ethernet to ensure a strong, reliable connection and adequate bandwidth for our HD footage.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bit rate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.