WVUT-TV Increases File-Based Workflow Efficiencies With New NVerzion Automation System

SALT LAKE CITY -- Oct. 15, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that WVUT-TV, the PBS television station located at Vincennes University in Indiana, has upgraded its NVerzion automation system. Leveraging software enhancements and modern hardware technologies, the new NVerzion automation platform dramatically speeds up WVUT's file-based workflow, lowering the station's capital and operational expenses.

"For more than a decade, NVerzion automation has facilitated our operations, bringing increased efficiency and flexibility to the station," said Steve McClure, senior engineer at WVUT-TV. "Aside from the obvious cost savings that the automation platform provides by streamlining our file-based workflow, it is a tremendous advantage that NVerzion automation is designed from an operator's perspective. The platform is extremely intuitive, making it easier to deliver a high-quality on-air presentation."

Licensed to the Board of Trustees at Vincennes University, WVUT is the only local television provider serving the community. In addition to actively engaging viewers through local, regional, and national programming, WVUT is also a training ground for future broadcasters through the university. Currently, the NVerzion automation system controls the station's main HD channel and one of two SD channels. Leveraging the scalability of NVerzion automation, WVUT can easily control additional channels, including its second SD feed, in the future.

The complete system includes: NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NTime time-driven event scheduling application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, a two-channel NControl(MC) on-air master control playlist, NConvert traffic interface, NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, and EMC-NT Ethernet machine control.

WVUT's NVerzion automation system controls a BroadView traffic system, Harris Platinum(TM) MX router, Harmonic Spectrum(TM) MediaDeck(TM) video servers, and Miranda Imagestore master control and branding processors. Through an open platform architecture, NVerzion automation allows the station to capitalize on its investment in third-party equipment while ensuring continuous and reliable operations. Engineers can easily bypass any piece of dysfunctional equipment and deliver a flawless on-air broadcast.

One enhancement that WVUT finds exceptionally useful for remote sports and other live applications is NVerzion's Join-in-Progress (JIP) functionality. By performing a series of complex timing calculations, the sophisticated software application allows WVUT to seamlessly join a scheduled program in the event of a live overrun, eliminating the traditional dead roll operation.

"The fact that WVUT has been an NVerzion customer for more than 10 years speaks volumes about the incredible service and support our team provides," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "Efficient and cost-effective, our automation systems offer the reliability, scalability, and ease of use that are vital toward enabling a smaller broadcaster such as WVUT to deliver a superior on-air product with less resources."

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.