Broadpeak Broadband World Forum 2013 Exhibitor Preview

Broadpeak -- Stand F47

Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) and high-performance video streaming servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, will introduce a second application of its award-winning nanoCDN technology at Broadband World Forum 2013.

Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology leverages in-home network components such as broadband gateways to make them part of the CDN.

A new addition to the nanoCDN framework will be unveiled on the first morning of the show. nanoCDN currently resolves live OTT consumption peak issues by turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of the content delivery infrastructure. Using multicast technology to the ultimate cache in the home, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits-per-second from the network.

At Broadband World Forum 2013, Broadpeak will showcase elements of its CDN and video streaming server solutions that address operators' needs to cost-effectively deliver cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV services while maintaining the highest possible end-user QoE.

Key Products and Technology Demos

- operatorCDN and Analytics: Relying on a combination of Broadpeak's BkM100 CDN Mediator and BkA100 video delivery analytics products, operatorCDN provides telecom and cable operators with all the tools needed to successfully deploy and manage their own CDN services targeting content providers. This includes user profiles, billing information, quotas, and analytics. Using this powerful collection of bandwidth provisioning and management tools, operators can sell bandwidth directly to content providers or enable resellers to sell it on their behalf while providing an unmatched quality of service (QoS) to end users.

- BkS400: Broadpeak's high-performance streaming servers can stream media in any format, including the new MPEG DASH standard up to a 30 Gbps streaming capacity. Using the company's streaming servers and CDN management suite, operators can offer advanced network services such as NPVR, start-over, and network time-shifting.

- umbrellaCDN: At Broadband World Forum 2013, Broadpeak will showcase its umbrellaCDN, an award-winning CDN selection product for content providers and operators. Using umbrellaCDN, content providers and operators can cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content with the best possible QoE. The ideal CDN for each end-user request is selected according to operator-defined, rule-based parameters, such as end-user location, end-user ISP, group of content (e.g., live/VOD, pay/free, premium/trailer), time of day, QoS, and more.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated.

The company is headquartered in Rennes, France and its APAC office is based in Singapore.

